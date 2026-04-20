Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Timberwolves vs Nuggets & Prediction Markets

Today, you can skip the Polymarket waitlist and get a $20 bonus for Game 2 of the Minnesota Timberwolves (31¢) vs Denver Nuggets (70¢) First Round series at 10:30pm ET. To get the bonus, download the app, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL, and deposit $20+.

Polymarket Promo Code

Deposit $20 Get $20 Bonus, Use our Code to Skip the Waitlist!

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/20/2026

Teams that fall behind 2-0 in a seven-game series historically only come back 8.6% of the time. So, expect the Timberwolves to go all out to avoid that fate in Game 2 at Denver’s Ball Arena. Still, Anthony Edwards and the visiting Wolves head into this one as 5.5-point underdogs.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

There are over one million people in the US waiting to receive access to Polymarket. Skip the line and get a $20 bonus for Timberwolves vs Nuggets in the process. Here’s how to use the Polymarket promo code:

This offer may only be claimed in the app. So, use the link provided to download it If you’re unable to start creating an account, enter the invite/promo code GOAL Put in all of the requested personal info and the promo code GOAL once more Once your account is created and validated, fund it with a deposit of $20+ After you’ve made your qualifying deposit, you’ll get $20 in bonus funds to trade on any sports market

Must have a residential address in one of: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC to claim this promotional offer

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA Playoffs

Including the regular season, the Nuggets are 4-1 against the Timberwolves in 2025-26. Minnesota did manage to win two games at Denver last season, though, so tying up the series isn’t completely out of the question. Our NBA expert will cover tonight’s best trades below:

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets - 4/20 - 10:30 PM ET

The NBA playoffs continue tonight with a 10:30pm ET Game 2 matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves (31¢) and the Denver Nuggets (70¢) at Ball Arena on NBC. Denver took the first game, 116-105, and star Timberwolves G Anthony Edwards isn’t at 100%.

Edwards is dealing with knee soreness and scored 22 points in Game 1. It’s easy to see why Edwards under 26.5 points (57¢) could be a popular trade, given he’s missed 11 of the last 15 games.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are on a 13-game winning streak, and suffocated the Timberwolves in the second half of Game 2. Nikola Jokic (O/U 27.5 points) is going for back-to-back triple-doubles here and will give the Wolves’ defense fits all game.

Given the fact that Edwards won’t be his usual self, take the Nuggets -6.5 (50¢), as the Timberwolves likely fall to 0-2 in the series.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

While you’re currently limited to trading on sports markets during Polymarket’s early launch, there will be plenty of other options, like current events, finance, and pop culture, soon. In the meantime, see the latest trending markets:

NBA Playoffs: Who Will Win Series? - Lakers vs. Rockets?

Lakers 35¢

Rockets 68¢

English Premier League Winner

Manchester City 58¢

Arsenal 43¢

2026 NHL Stanley Cup Champion

Colorado Avalanche 25.8¢

Carolina Hurricanes 16¢

Tampa Bay Lightning 12.6¢

Edmonton Oilers 8¢

Vegas Golden Knights 6.6¢

You’ll be able to choose either “Yes” or “No” for any of the options above, but the listed prices apply to a “Yes”. Prices, in cents, correspond to the implied probability that an event will happen. If you purchase contracts on an event that occurs, you may redeem each at $1.00.

Polymarket Promo Code Full T&Cs