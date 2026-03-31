Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Knicks vs Rockets & Prediction Markets

Despite back-to-back losses, the New York Knicks (53¢) are trading as favorites for their 8:00pm ET game against the Houston Rockets (49¢) at Toyota Center. New traders should use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20 to receive $20 in bonus funds.

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At 25-10 at Toyota Center this season, the Rockets have the third-best home record in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Knicks are just 5-8 on the road against Western Conference opponents this season, and only one of those wins has been against a team above .500.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

As Polymarket isn’t fully available yet in the US, you can get early access using our Polymarket invite code! Skip the waitlist, which has over one million people on it, and get your $20 bonus for Knicks vs Rockets by following the steps below:

As this offer is only available in the app, follow this link on your mobile device While you sign up, the Polymarket invite code should be automatically applied. If not, put in GOAL Enter your personal details along with the promo code GOAL After creating your account, verify it, and put in $20 with the payment method of your choice Once you’ve deposited at least $20, you’ll get a $20 bonus to trade on any sporting event on Polymarket

Polymarket is currently offering $20 in bonus funds to new users who are in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA

Tonight’s Knicks vs Rockets game is a great option for kicking off your trading on Polymarket. After using the Polymarket promo code, check out our NBA expert’s guide to trading on the game below:

New York Knicks (48-27) vs Houston Rockets (45-29) - 3/31 - 8:00 PM ET

Following back-to-back losses, the New York Knicks (52¢) head to Toyota Center for an 8:00pm ET game against the Houston Rockets 49¢ televised on NBC. The Rockets have improved with guard Reed Sheppard in the starting lineup, going 4-2 after winning just one game in four.

While the Rockets are mostly healthy, it appears the Knicks’ Miles McBride will sit out, along with Landry Shamet. McBride missed 28 games before returning for Sunday’s 111-100 loss at Oklahoma City and injuring his groin.

So, two of the Knicks’ most prolific three-point shooters could be sidelined tonight. These are also two of the bottom six teams in the NBA in pace. The Rockets, a defensive-minded team, play at the second-slowest pace in the league, while the Knicks play at the sixth-slowest.

Expect the Knicks to also tighten up on defense after consecutive losses. Trade on under 218,5 points (50¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

At present, Polymarket is only offering sports markets. However, politics, pop culture, financial markets, and other markets will be coming soon! That said, here are some of today’s trending sports markets:

2026 NCAA Tournament Winner?

Michigan 35.0¢

Arizona 34.9¢

Illinois 17.5¢

Connecticut 13.8¢

NHL Art Ross Trophy Winner?

Connor McDavid 59.3¢

Nikita Kucherov 40.1¢

Nathan MacKinnon 8.0¢

English Premier League – Last Place?

Wolves 55.8¢

Burnley 46.7¢

Nottingham Forest 1.2¢

Tottenham 1.0¢

On Polymarket, you can either trade on a “Yes” or “No” on an event. The prices of an event, which are listed in cents, are equal to the implied probability percentages of an event occurring. If your side of the event wins, you can redeem each contract you buy for $1.00.

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