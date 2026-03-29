Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for UConn vs Duke & Prediction Markets

UConn (34¢) matches up with Duke (67¢) in a blockbuster Elite Eight matchup, which tips off at 5:05pm ET. Before the action, use the links provided to skip the waitlist for Polymarket access. Then, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20 for $20 in bonuses.

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Duke (35-2, -5.5) can extend their NCAA-leading winning streak to 15 games when it takes on UConn (32-5) at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. However, Dan Hurley, a two-time National Champion coach with UConn, could have some tricks up his sleeve for the Blue Devils.

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Don’t wait any longer to skip the waitlist at Polymarket, which is over one million people long! Here’s how you can claim the Polymarket promo code to get $20 in bonuses in time to trade on UConn vs Duke:

First, follow the link here to download the Polymarket app Once you download the app and begin creating an account, the invite code GOAL should be auto-applied Continue entering your details and put in the Polymarket promo code GOAL After you finish the account set-up, verify your account and deposit $20+ with your preferred payment method Successfully completing all of the steps above will earn you $20 in bonus funds to trade on any of Polymarket’s sports markets Polymarket is only offering early access and $20 in bonus funds to new users located in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NCAA Tournament

Make your trades on Polymarket count and view our expert’s predictions for UConn vs Duke below. After claiming the Polymarket promo code and getting $20 in bonus funds, you can trade on any other basketball game or sporting event as well.

#2 UConn vs #1 Duke - 3/29 - 5:05 PM ET

As 5.5-point underdogs against #1 Duke (67¢), UConn is looking to pull off a signature win to reach a third Final Four in four seasons. This evening’s game tips off at 5:05pm ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and will be televised on CBS.

UConn withstood a late Michigan State rally on Friday to win 67-63, but the Huskies are coming up against a more well-rounded Duke team. Duke got G Caleb Foster back from a foot injury in its 70-65 win over St John’s, and he scored 11 second-half points to help erase a 10-point deficit.

Duke ranks first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, so UConn should get few easy baskets. Both teams play at an incredibly slow pace, meaning few possessions and opportunities to run the score up.

Expect a low-scoring matchup tonight and consider trading on under 134.5 points (51¢).

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