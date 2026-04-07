Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Today's NBA Markets & Trading

Currently, over one million are on the waitlist for Polymarket US access. Today, you can skip the waitlist and get a $20 bonus to trade on a 10:30pm ET Oklahoma City Thunder (92¢) vs Los Angeles Lakers (9¢) game. Just use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20+.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/7/2026

OKC beat the Lakers by 43 points under a week ago, so it’s no surprise that the Thunder are 14.5-point favorites here. The Lakers are also missing their two leading scorers, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, which complicates matters even further.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Claiming the Polymarket promo code is simple and only takes a few minutes of your time. See the directions below so you can skip the waitlist and get a $20 bonus ahead of Thunder vs Lakers:

Tap the link here, which will redirect you to download Polymarket’s app. Note that this offer is in the app only. The invite code GOAL should be automatically applied and will allow you to begin making your account Put in all of the required information, and don’t forget to use the promo code GOAL Once your account is set up and verified, you must deposit $20 to receive the bonus After your qualifying deposit has been made, you’ll get $20 to use on any of Polymarket’s sports markets

New users with a primary residential address in any of: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC may sign up with this offer

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA

With the NBA regular-season coming to a close this weekend, teams are aggressively trying to improve their playoff position. Tonight’s Thunder vs Lakers game, which you can use the $20 bonus from the Polymarket promo code on, is no exception.

Oklahoma City Thunder (62-16) vs Los Angeles Lakers (50-28) - 4/7 - 10:30 PM ET

After two straight losses, the Los Angeles Lakers (9¢) are in danger of dropping to fifth in the Western Conference by the end of the season. The Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder (92¢), who are on a five-game winning streak, tonight at 10:30pm ET (NBA League Pass).

LA is on a four-game losing streak against the Thunder and has lost by 16 or more points in three of those. Some of the Lakers’ biggest losses this season have come with Doncic out, and they’re just 7-7 when he sits this season.

Doncic also wasn’t available for a 28-point loss to the Spurs and a 21-point loss in Boston. Meanwhile, OKC has the league’s best scoring margin at +11.7 points per game. While Jalen Williams is out for the defending champions, they are 38-8 without him this season.

Trade on the Thunder -14.5 (53¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket’s limited US launch includes all types of sports markets. Later on, you’ll be able to purchase contracts on events in politics, pop culture, finance, and more. In the meantime, check out some of this week’s trending sports markets:

NBA Rookie of the Year

Cooper Flagg 65.2¢

Kon Knueppel 32.5¢

2026 MLS Cup Winner

Inter Miami CF 20¢

Los Angeles FC 18¢

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 8.2¢

San Diego FC 6.5¢

Nashville SC 4.8¢

The Masters 2026: Hole in One?

Yes 55¢

No 47¢

Before you begin trading, note that every individual event has an option to trade on a “Yes” and a “No”. The contract prices on either side will always be listed in cents. You may trade contracts at any time, and can redeem winning contracts at $1 each.

Polymarket Promo Code Full T&Cs