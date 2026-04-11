Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Rangers vs Dodgers & MLB Markets

Polymarket is allowing GOAL readers to skip their US waitlist, which has over one million people on it. Use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20+ to get a $20 bonus to trade on the 9:10pm ET Texas Rangers (41¢) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (60¢) game at Dodger Stadium.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/11/2026

Last season, the Rangers and Dodgers also played a three-game interleague series, and only 11 runs were scored in those games combined. Still, the Dodgers have the best batting average in the league, and Rangers P Jack Leiter (1-0, 2.45 ERA) will have his work cut out for him.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the MLB

Trade on early-season MLB action after using the Polymarket promo code to get your $20 bonus. One of today’s biggest games features the Rangers and Dodgers, and we’ve got you covered with some trades you can make:

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Dodgers - 4/11 - 9:10 PM ET

In the second game of their lone series this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers (61¢) host the Texas Rangers (40¢) at Dodger Stadium at 9:10pm ET (MLB.tv). Jack Leiter (1-0, 2.45 ERA) should take the mound for the visitors, while Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 8.00 ERA) starts for LA.

Sheehan gave up eight runs in just 3.2 innings in his only other career start against the Rangers. Meanwhile, Leiter has never faced Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers. He has given up just three runs in eleven innings this season, though.

Granted, Leiter faced two of the least explosive offenses in the league: the Reds and Orioles. Pitching against Ohtani, Andy Pages, and Teoscar Hernandez is another thing entirely. In their recent three-game series against the Blue Jays, the Dodgers averaged seven runs per game.

Trade on the Dodgers to win (68¢).

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

As this offer is available in the app only, follow the link and download the Polymarket app on a mobile device or tablet If you’re prompted for an invite code, use “GOAL” to start creating an account and skip the waitlist Put in all of the necessary information and use the promo code GOAL as well Once your account is created and validated, fund your account with a deposit of $20+ After you make your qualifying deposit, you’ll receive $20 in bonus funds to trade on any sports market with

You’ll be able to claim the Polymarket promo code as a new user in the following states/territories: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

During Polymarket’s limited US launch, you may only trade on sports markets, which still gives you hundreds of daily options. Check out this weekend’s trending markets below:

Will Aaron Rodgers retire before next season?

Yes 19¢

No 85¢

MLB: 2026 NL Hank Aaron Award Winner

Shohei Ohtani 45¢

Ronald Acuña Jr. 26.2¢

Juan Soto 24¢

NBA Most Improved Player Winner

Nickeil Alexander-Walker 90¢

Deni Avdija 9.7¢

Jalen Duren 5¢

Note that all event prices on Polymarket are listed in cents and that you can trade on a “Yes” or a “No” on every event. The prices of each event are proportional to its projected probability, and you may redeem winning contracts at $1.00 apiece, no matter their original price.

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