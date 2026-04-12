Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Nuggets vs Spurs & NBA Markets

Seize your opportunity to skip the Polymarket US waitlist and trade on the last batch of NBA regular-season games. Before the Denver Nuggets (47¢) vs San Antonio Spurs (54¢) game at 8:30pm ET, use Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20 for $20 in bonuses.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/12/2026

The last time the Nuggets and Spurs met, Nikola Jokic went nuclear in a 136-134 Nuggets overtime victory. This time around, it’s uncertain whether Jokic will suit up as both Denver and San Antonio look ahead to the playoffs, where both teams could make deep runs.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

View the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in bonus funds

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Currently, the Polymarket waitlist in the US has over one million people on it. Take advantage of the opportunity to skip it and see the instructions below to claim the Polymarket promo code:

If you are on a mobile device/tablet, follow the link here and download the Polymarket app. Currently, this offer is only available in the app. After you download the app, you should be able to create an account without any issues. If not, use the invite code GOAL Fill in all of the required fields and use the Polymarket promo code GOAL to stay in the running for the bonus After your account has been created and verified, deposit at least $20 Funding your account with a qualifying deposit will get you $20 in bonus funds to trade on all of Polymarket’s sports markets

You may claim the Polymarket promo code if you have a primary residential address in one of these states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA

Once you have the $20 bonus from the Polymarket promo code, you can trade on any of the NBA regular-season finale games. We’ll preview the game between the Nuggets and the Spurs, two of the NBA’s best teams, below:

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs - 4/12 - 8:30 PM ET

Both looking to close out the regular season with a victory, the Denver Nuggets (47¢) clash with the San Antonio Spurs (54¢) tonight at 8:30pm ET at Frost Bank Center. Heading into the game, the Spurs hold the league’s second-best record, both at home and overall.

The Nuggets have been on a roll recently, but they may opt to rest some starters with the playoffs on the horizon. Don’t be surprised if none of Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, or Aaron Gordon play.

Meanwhile, the Spurs could opt to sit Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. While the Nuggets hold a 2-1 record against San Antonio this season, their depth could be compromised with Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones also doubtful here.

San Antonio has more scoring weapons than Denver does. The Nuggets' offense comes to a halt when Jokic doesn’t play, so I’d take the Spurs to win this one.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Users who have early Polymarket access may trade on sporting events only for the time being. Soon, politics, finance, pop culture, and more markets will be added. In the meantime, view the shortlist of trending sports markets:

2026 NBA Champion

Oklahoma City Thunder 42¢

San Antonio Spurs 16¢

Boston Celtics 11.4¢

Denver Nuggets 11¢

Detroit Pistons 5.8¢

UEFA Champions League: Top Scorer

Kylian Mbappe 67¢

Harry Kane 31¢

Julian Alvarez 2.6¢

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 1.6¢

NHL Jack Adams Award Winner

Lindy Ruff 71.9¢

Jon Cooper 27¢

Martin St. Louis 4.7¢

Travis Green 3.7¢

All of the prices above reflect the “Yes” option. You also have the option to trade on a “No” on every market, and these two prices, listed in cents, should add up to approximately $1.00. Any contract that resolves as a winner that you hold on to will be automatically redeemed for $1.00.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

Polymarket Promo Code Full T&Cs