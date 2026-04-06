Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for NCAA Tournament Markets, UConn vs Michigan

Two-and-a-half weeks after the start of March Madness, we’re left with only two teams. New users can apply the Polymarket promo code GOAL for early access and a $20 bonus for UConn (27¢) vs Michigan (74¢) at 8:50pm ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Just deposit $20+ to get the bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/6/2026

Dan Hurley and UConn have exceeded expectations once again and are now one win away from their third National Championship in four seasons. Still, Michigan is trading as a favorite on Polymarket, and the Wolverines have looked like the best team in the tournament by far.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

View the best March Madness betting promos to claim thousands in bonus funds

Here’s a detailed list of the best March Madness sites in the US for NCAA Tournament action

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

We’ll detail how you can apply the Polymarket promo code. Once you read and understand the steps below, begin signing up for an account so you can get early Polymarket access and your $20 bonus in time for tonight’s NCAAB National Championship Game:

As an app-only offer, tap this link on your mobile device Then, if the invite code isn’t automatically applied, put in GOAL, which will allow you to skip the waitlist Start signing up for an account. Put in your personal info and the promo code GOAL Once you’ve finished creating your account, deposit $20 or more Upon making your qualifying deposit, you’ll get a $20 bonus to trade on any Polymarket sports market with

Offer open to users who have a residential address in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NCAA Basketball Championship Game

After you’ve skipped the waitlist and used the Polymarket promo code, you’ll want to use your $20 bonus on one of the available sporting events. See our NCAA Basketball expert’s guide to UConn vs Michigan, so you can make informed trades:

UConn vs Michigan - 4/6 - 8:50 PM ET

Two of college basketball’s blue bloods will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8:50pm ET as UConn (27¢) takes on Michigan (74¢) in the National Championship Game (TBS/TNT/truTV).

Michigan (-6.5) is a sizable favorite for tonight’s game, and for good reason. The Wolverines rank fourth in offensive efficiency and are the nation’s top defensive team. Arizona was averaging 86 points per game heading into Saturday, but Michigan won 91-73.

UConn doesn’t even crack the top 25 on offense and could struggle dealing with Michigan’s pace. The total has gone over in four of Michigan’s five tournament games, and over 144.5 points (51¢) is a solid option for trading.

The Huskies were fortunate that Duke collapsed in the Elite Eight, and their luck may run out here. Buy contracts on Michigan -6.5 (53¢) as the Wolverines could beat a sixth straight opponent by 10+.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Soon, you’ll be able to trade on markets ranging from pop culture to economics/finance, politics, weather, and more. At the moment, users with early access can only purchase sporting event contracts. So, here are the trending sports markets:

2025-2026 FA Cup Winner

Manchester City 62¢

Chelsea 28¢

Leeds United 8.9¢

Southampton 8¢

NHL Western Conference Champion

Colorado Avalanche 44¢

Dallas Stars 18¢

Edmonton Oilers 15¢

Vegas Golden Knights 11¢

Minnesota Wild 9.9¢

2026 Women’s French Open Winner

Iga Swiatek 30¢

Aryna Sabalenka 30¢

Coco Gauff 13¢

Elena Rybakina 8¢

Mirra Andreeva 6.6¢

You’ll note the prices above are for the “Yes” option on each event and are all listed in cents. You may also purchase contracts on a “No” on every event, and the price for both a “Yes” and a “No” is equivalent to the implied probability. Winning contracts are worth $1.00 apiece.

Polymarket Promo Code Full T&Cs