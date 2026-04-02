Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for NBA Trading & Markets

In a massive NBA matchup at Paycom Center, the Los Angeles Lakers (25¢) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (76¢) at 9:30pm ET. Skip the waitlist on Polymarket and get $20 in bonuses for the game by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $20+.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder have won ten consecutive games at home and are listed as 8.5-point favorites for tonight’s game. Still, Luka Doncic and the Lakers have been on a roll lately and have rattled off four straight wins.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

There are over one million people waiting to get access to Polymarket’s US site. Skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses with the Polymarket promo code by following the directions below:

You must claim this offer in the app, so click the link here on your mobile device The invite code GOAL should be automatically applied to allow you to create an account Begin entering your information and the promo code GOAL Then, submit your account for verification, confirm it, and deposit $20 or more Upon making your qualifying deposit, you’ll receive $20 in bonuses to use on event contracts on any sports market in the app

The Polymarket promo code is available to new users with a primary home address in AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA

After you’ve used the Polymarket promo code and secured $20 in bonus bets, you can start trading on sporting events. Tonight’s top NBA matchup features the Lakers vs the Thunder, and we’ll discuss some picks you can make here:

Los Angeles Lakers (50-26) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (60-16) - 4/2 - 9:30 PM ET

With the Oklahoma City Thunder (76¢) just a few wins away from clinching the top seed in the Western Conference, they host the Los Angeles Lakers (25¢) at Paycom Center at 9:30pm ET tonight (Prime Video).

OKC hasn’t lost at home since February 12th, but there have been some close calls since then, including in Tuesday’s overtime victory against the Thunder. Meanwhile, the Lakers, at 9-1 SU over their previous ten games, have been playing their best basketball of the season.

It wouldn’t at all be surprising if the Lakers keep this one close, which is why a pre-game trade on the Lakers to win at 25¢ is a good idea. As you can trade anytime on Polymarket, if this looks like more of a 50-50 at any point during the game, you can lock in a profit.

Alternatively, trading on Lakers +8.5 (50¢) is another solid option.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

While Polymarket will be expanding its offerings to politics, pop culture, finance, and more soon, users are currently limited to trading on sports markets. View some of today’s most popular markets to trade on below:

Western Conference Champion?

Oklahoma City Thunder 48¢

San Antonio Spurs 25.5¢

Denver Nuggets 11¢

Los Angeles Lakers 6.7¢

F1 Drivers’ Champion?

George Russell 47¢

Kimi Antonelli 31.8¢

Charles Leclerc 5.3¢

Oscar Piastri 4¢

NCAA Tournament National Champion Conference?

Big Ten 54¢

Big 12 36¢

Big East 13.9¢

All of the prices above are for “Yes” events and correspond to their implied probability. You can also trade on a “No,” and the sum of both sides should add up to around $1.00. You may trade event contracts at any time, but you can redeem winning contracts you hold on to at $1.00 each.

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