Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for NBA Trades & Celtics vs Heat Markets

Skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses for the 7:30pm ET Boston Celtics (65¢) vs Miami Heat (36¢) NBA matchup with our Polymarket promo code GOAL. All you have to do to claim the bonus is sign up on the Polymarket app using the promo code and deposit $20+.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/1/2026

It comes as no surprise that the Celtics are trading as favorites, given their 9-1 record in the last 10 regular-season matchups against the Heat. Still, at 24-14 in games at the Kaseya Center this season, the Heat have been one of the Eastern Conference’s best home teams.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Get early access and your $20 bonus for Celtics vs Heat by using the Polymarket promo code. Find out how to claim this in-app offer below:

As this offer is only available on the app, use the link here to put Polymarket on your mobile device The invite code GOAL, which will help you skip the waitlist, should be auto-applied Then, while signing up for an account, enter all of the requested info and the promo code GOAL After your account has been created and verified, deposit at least $20 with your preferred payment method Once you make your qualifying deposit, you will earn $20 in bonuses with which you can trade on any of Polymarket’s sports markets

Currently, only new Polymarket US users in AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC may claim this promo code

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA

Polymarket is offering markets on all major sporting events, and Celtics vs Heat is no exception. Below, our NBA expert will let you know some of the top trades you can make on tonight’s game after using the Polymarket promo code:

Boston Celtics (50-25) vs Miami Heat (40-36) - 4/1 - 7:30 PM ET

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat (36¢) will try to avoid a season sweep against the Boston Celtics (65¢) in a 7:30pm ET game at Kaseya Center (ESPN). Herro (O/U 22.5 points) has scored 30+ points in consecutive games, and he’ll let it fly with Norman Powell out.

Boston (-4.5) lost on Monday, but Jayson Tatum (O/U 21.5 points) sat out as it was the tail end of a back-to-back. With Tatum back in the lineup, the Celtics are a much more dangerous team, and they’re 9-2 when he plays this season.

While the Celtics are making a push for the #1 seed in the East, the Heat have gone 2-7 over the last nine games. Miami has been poor defensively during that stretch, allowing opponents to score 127.3 points per game. Trade on Boston -4.5 (54¢) tonight.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket, which just launched in the US, will soon be launching markets in pop culture, politics, finance, and more. In the meantime, check out some of today’s trending markets on the app:

2026 Men's French Open Winner?

Carlos Alcaraz 41¢

Jannik Sinner 35¢

Alexander Zverev 5.1¢

Novak Djokovic 3.6¢

La Liga Winner?

Barcelona 75¢

Real Madrid 23¢

Villarreal 0.3¢

Atletico Madrid 0.3¢

NBA Rookie of the Year?

Kon Knueppel 71¢

Cooper Flagg 25¢

All of the prices above, which are listed in cents, reflect the “Yes” option. You may also trade on a “No” on every event, and the sum of the prices of the two sides of an event should total around $1.00. Each winning contract you buy can also be redeemed for $1.00.

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