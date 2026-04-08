Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for NBA Prediction Markets, Trail Blazer vs Spurs

Skip the waitlist on Polymarket and get a $20 bonus to trade on tonight’s Portland Trail Blazers (40¢) vs San Antonio Spurs (61¢) game at 9:30pm ET. Sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20+ to get the bonus for this late-season NBA game at Frost Bank Center.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/8/2026

Markets can and will move once it’s confirmed if Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (ribs) will play. In any case, both teams are still looking to improve their playoff position and have been playing well recently. Over the last ten games, the Blazers are 7-3 and the Spurs are 9-1.

Claim thePolymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Take advantage of this opportunity to use the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist, which has over one million people on it! Just follow the step-by-step instructions below to get $20 in bonuses for Trail Blazers vs Spurs:

Follow the link to download the Polymarket app. Note that this offer is only available in the app The invite code GOAL, which should be automatically applied, will allow you to skip the waitlist and begin creating an account Type in all of the required information and the promo code GOAL After finishing account setup and verifying your account, make your qualifying deposit of 20+ You’ll get $20 in bonus funds after making your deposit, which you may use to trade on any sporting event on Polymarket

Presently, you may only use this Polymarket promo code if your primary residential address is in AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA

You’ll have plenty of options to use your $20 bonus after claiming the Polymarket promo code. One of tonight’s best matchups is between the Trail Blazers and Spurs, and we’ll preview the action below:

Portland Trail Blazers (40-39) vs San Antonio Spurs (60-19) - 4/8 - 9:30 PM ET

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers (40¢) will head to the Frost Bank Center for a late-season matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (61¢). It’s unlikely that either Spurs G Stephon Castle or C Victor Wembanyama will suit up for this 9:30pm ET game (ESPN).

That allows Portland to improve its standing in the Western Conference after spectacularly blowing a lead to the Nuggets a couple of days ago. The Blazers have already beaten the Spurs on the road this season, in a game that Wembanyama missed.

In fact, the Spurs have lost each of their previous two home games when Wembanyama has sat. Portland has been making a late playoff push and will be motivated to put Monday behind it.

Trail Blazers +3.5 (49¢) is a good pick, but I would recommend buying contracts on the Blazers to win (40¢) in this high-stakes showdown.

More Polymarket Markets

Polymarket has just launched in the US, with sports markets only. Eventually, you’ll be able to purchase contracts on financial, political, and pop culture events. For now, check out some of the hottest recent markets:

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Prices on Polymarket are listed in cents and are proportional to an event’s implied probability. On each event, you have the option to trade on either a “Yes” or “No”. If your prediction is correct, you may redeem winning contracts at $1.00 each.

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