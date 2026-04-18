Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs Markets, Rockets vs Lakers

Skip the extensive US waitlist on Polymarket and grab $20 in bonuses to trade on an 8:30pm ET Houston Rockets (68¢) vs Los Angeles Lakers (33¢) First Round playoff game. Sign up with the promo code GOAL and deposit $20+ to grab the bonus.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/18/2026

While the Rockets are on the road tonight, Polymarket currently lists the visitors as 5.5-point favorites. Houston has been playing some of its best basketball of the season lately, while the Lakers will be missing two key players, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, tonight.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

You can skip the US waitlist, which has more than one million people on it, by using the Polymarket promo code. See the following step-by-step guide to get early access and a $20 bonus ahead of Rockets vs Lakers:

As this offer is available in-app only, access this page on your mobile device and use the link to download Polymarket’s app You should be able to start creating an account without issues. If not, enter the invite code GOAL While entering all of the requested sign-up details, put in the promo code GOAL Finish setting up your account, verify it, and deposit at least $20 with one of the available payment methods Finishing steps one through four will instantly unlock $20 in bonus funds that you can use to trade on any sports market

Specific offer limited to new users who have a legal residential address in one of: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA Playoffs

With over an implied two-thirds chance to steal Game 1 on the road, the Rockets will look to take advantage of the Lakers’ absences tonight. We’ll let you know which trades to consider ahead of tonight’s game in LA.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers - 4/18 - 8:30 PM ET

Without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Los Angeles Lakers (33¢) host the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference First Round playoff series. Tonight’s tip-off is at 8:30pm ET from Crypto.com Arena (ABC).

Expect the ball to constantly be in LeBron James’ hands when the Lakers are on offense. Since Doncic and Reaves have been injured, LeBron has registered double-digit assists in each of the three games he’s played 30+ minutes in. Trade on LeBron over 9.5 assists (46¢).

Even with LeBron turning back the clock, the Rockets have enough length and defensive specialists to make life difficult for LA. Houston also has a skilled post scorer, Alperen Sengun, and one of the greatest perimeter scorers of all-time, Kevin Durant.

I expect the Rockets, who are 9-1 in their last ten games, to take Game 1. Buy contracts on Houston -5.5 (48¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket has an extensive list of sports markets you can trade on. See this weekend’s trending markets below and stay tuned for markets in pop culture, politics, economics, and more once Polymarket fully launches in the US.

NBA Western Conference Champion

Oklahoma City Thunder 57¢

San Antonio Spurs 21.8¢

Denver Nuggets 13¢

Houston Rockets 2.9¢

Minnesota Timberwolves 2.9¢

2026 Pro Football Draft: 2nd Overall Pick

Arvell Reese 57¢

David Bailey 50¢

Ty Simpson 0.9¢

Man City vs Arsenal

Man City 55¢

Draw 26¢

Arsenal 22¢

You have the option to trade on either a “Yes” or “No” on every event on Polymarket. The prices, which are listed in cents, always correspond to an event’s predicted probability. If you hold on to a winning contract until an event is over, you can redeem it for $1.00.

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