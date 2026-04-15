Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for NBA Play-In Markets, Warriors vs Clippers

It’ll take two wins for either the Golden State Warriors (35¢) or the Los Angeles Clippers (66¢) to reach the NBA playoffs. Get a $20 bonus for their 10:00pm ET Play-in Tournament matchup at Intuit Dome tonight by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL and depositing $20+.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/15/2026

Polymarket currently lists the Clippers as 5.5-point favorites for tonight’s game, and they did manage to defeat the Warriors by five points in Sunday’s season regular-season final. Notably, the Warriors have gone 14-30 without injured star Jimmy Butler this season.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Use this link to download Polymarket’s app. This offer may only be claimed through the app, not the web If you downloaded the app using our link, the invite code should be applied automatically. If not, enter GOAL in the corresponding field Then, start creating your account by filling in all of the necessary personal information Use the promo code GOAL to remain qualified for the bonus and finish sign-up After your account is established, deposit at least $20 You’ll receive $20 in bonus funds after making your deposit, which can be used on any sports market

If you are a new user with a home address in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC, you may use the Polymarket promo code

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA

After struggling for the last few months, can the Warriors keep their playoff hopes alive when they take on the Clippers? Our NBA expert will let you know if trading on the Warriors is a good idea tonight as he previews tonight’s Play-in Tournament action.

#10 Golden State Warriors (37-45) vs #9 Los Angeles Clippers (42-40) - 4/15 - 10:00 PM ET

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (35¢) head to Intuit Dome for a 10:00pm ET Play-in Tournament game against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (66¢), which will stream on Prime Video.

Curry (O/U 26.5 points) returned 10 days ago from a knee injury, and the Warriors are much more dangerous with him in the lineup. One of the best trades you can make on a Warrior tonight is Draymond Green over 5.5 assists (58¢).

Green has registered 6+ assists in five straight games and has averaged 8.3 assists per game since Curry’s return.

Expect Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 20 points against Golden State on Sunday, to provide a spark for the Clippers off the bench. Buy contracts on Mathurin over 13.5 points (43¢).

The Clippers opened as 3.5-point favorites, but the value is now with the Warriors +5.5 (49¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket’s soft launch in the US includes sports markets only. While you’ll be able to purchase contracts on world, economics, and pop culture events soon, see the latest trending markets below:

La Liga Top - Goalscorer

Kylian Mbappe 85.4¢

Vedat Muriqi 11.8¢

Ferran Torres 2.5¢

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage Winner

Scottie Scheffler 19¢

Matt Fitzpatrick 7¢

Xander Schauffele 6¢

Cameron Young 6¢

Russell Henley 5.1¢

NBA Coach of the Year Winner

Joe Mazzulla 84.6¢

JB Bickerstaff 16¢

Mitch Johnson 1.4¢

As Polymarket involves trading instead of betting, be aware that you can purchase contracts on both “Yes” and “No” events. The implied probability of an event occurring is its price, which is listed in cents. All winning contracts can be cashed in for $1.00 apiece.

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