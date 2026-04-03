Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for NBA Markets, Rockets vs Warriors

For a $20 bonus for trading on tonight’s Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors game at 10:00pm ET, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL. First, you’ll also be able to skip the waitlist, which has over one million people on it, with the Polymarket invite code.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/5/2026

Without Steph Curry, the Warriors’ offense has looked completely stagnant. The good news for Warriors’ fans is that his return is imminent and could come tonight against a solid Rockets team, which has improved with G Reed Sheppard in the starting lineup.

Claim thePolymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

To celebrate Polymarket’s limited US launch, you can get early access and a $20 bonus for tonight’s Rockets vs Warriors game. Use the Polymarket promo code by paying attention to the following steps:

Head on to the Polymarket app by clicking the link provided, as this offer is only available in-app Use the invite code GOAL if it isn’t already applied. Then, start signing up for an account Fill in all of your personal details and use the promo code GOAL to remain qualified for the bonus After your account is created and verified, make a $20+ deposit Once you’ve made your qualifying deposit, Polymarket will credit you with $20 to use on any sports market

Polymarket is only offering new users in AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC early access and the $20 bonus

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA

While you may use the $20 bonus to trade on any sporting event, tonight’s Rockets vs Warriors matchup is a compelling opportunity. Once you’ve successfully used the Polymarket promo code, read our guide to trading on the game below:

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors - 4/5 - 10:00 PM ET

Both the Houston Rockets (60¢) and Golden State Warriors (41¢) will be looking to improve their playoff position when they meet at 10:00pm ET at the Chase Center (NBC, Peacock).

Since Steph Curry went down with a knee injury, the Warriors have gone 3-15 SU against teams with records of .500 or better. One of those wins came against the Rockets, but Houston has been playing much better recently.

The Rockets were one-point underdogs on Tuesday against the Knicks, but ended up winning SU by 17. Then, G Reed Sheppard made nine threes and scored 27 points in a win over the Bucks the next day.

Houston’s recent success has coincided with Sheppard entering the starting lineup. Meanwhile, the Warriors’ Steph Curry, De’Anthony Melton, Gui Santos, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford have been dealing with injuries recently. Even if Curry returns, trade on the Rockets to win.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket has just launched in the US, and you can trade on any sporting event of your choice. Stick around for markets in pop culture, politics, economics, and more. See this weekend’s trending sports markets below:

UEFA Champions League: Team to reach final?

Arsenal 52¢

Bayern Munich 42¢

Barcelona 36¢

Paris Saint-Germain 29¢

Real Madrid 22¢

English Premier League - 2nd Place

Manchester City 82¢

Arsenal 11¢

Manchester United 4¢

MLB: 2026 American League Champion?

Seattle Mariners 22¢

New York Yankees 21¢

Toronto Blue Jays 14¢

Texas Rangers 14¢

Detroit Tigers 13¢

Boston Red Sox 12¢

All prices on Polymarket are in cents and correspond to the implied probability of that event happening. You can trade on a “Yes” or “No” on every event. The sum of the two sides of an event will be around $1.00, which is the same amount you can redeem winning contracts for.

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