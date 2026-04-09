Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for NBA Markets & Celtics vs Knicks

Start trading on sporting events on Polymarket and get a $20 bonus in the process. To get early access and your bonus for the 7:30pm ET Boston Celtics (40¢) vs New York Knicks (61¢) game at Madison Square Garden, use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20 or more.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/9/2026

This is an important game for the Celtics and one that will test their playoff readiness. If Boston wins, it will clinch the second seed in the Eastern Conference, ahead of the Knicks. Still, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks hold an impressive 28-9 home record heading into this one.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

First and foremost, click on the link provided here to download Polymarket’s app, as this offer is available through the app only Then, if it isn’t already applied, use the invite code GOAL to start creating an account Put in all of the required personal information and use the promo code GOAL Once you’ve finished setting up your account and have verified it, deposit $20+ You’ll unlock $20 in bonus funds for trading on sports by finishing steps one through four

Early access and the $20 bonus is limited to new Polymarket users in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA

See our guide to trading on tonight’s Celtics vs Knicks game below:

Boston Celtics (54-25) vs New York Knicks (51-28) - 4/9 - 7:30 PM ET

In a 7:30pm ET NBA game, the Boston Celtics (40¢) face the New York Knicks (61¢) at Madison Square Garden (Prime Video). The Knicks are 2-1 against the Celtics in 2025-26, but Boston has won the last four regular-season meetings with Jayson Tatum in the lineup.

Boston, a title contender, is also 12-2 with Tatum this season. At 26-14 on the road, only three teams have a better away record than the Celtics. With Tatum in the lineup, the Celtics are 5-1 on the road.

The Knicks have won five consecutive games at home, but none of those games were against teams with winning records. They’re also just 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have covered in four straight and seven of eight. A Celtics win would also clinch the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Trade on the Celtics +3.5 (47¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

You may use your $20 bonus on sports markets, and some of this week’s trending markets are listed below. Polymarket is currently limited to sports during its limited US launch, but it will soon expand to pop culture, weather, finance, and politics.

NBA Worst Record

Washington Wizards 80¢

Indiana Pacers 25.2¢

Brooklyn Nets 0.9¢

NHL Art Ross Memorial Trophy Winner

Connor McDavid 61.8¢

Nikita Kucherov 42.9¢

Nathan MacKinnon 5.4¢

MLB: 2026 National League Champion

Los Angeles Dodgers 48¢

New York Mets 13¢

Philadelphia Phillies 12¢

Atlanta Braves 10¢

Events on Polymarket all have a “Yes” and “No” component, and the sum of the prices of the two sides should be close to $1.00. You can trade contracts at any time to lock in profit. Still, if you hold on to a winning contract, it can be redeemed for the full $1.00.

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