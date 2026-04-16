Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for MLB Prediction Markets, Orioles vs Guardians

Get early access to Polymarket and a $20 bonus for a 6:10pm ET Baltimore Orioles (47¢) vs Cleveland Guardians (54¢) game at Progressive Field. Sign up on the app with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and make a deposit worth $20+ to receive the bonus.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/16/2026

Shane Baz (0-1, 4.50 ERA) will be looking for his first win of the season when he takes the mound for the Orioles. Meanwhile, Parker Messick (2-0, 0.51 ERA) has strung together a few superb starts in a row for the Guardians, who have dropped three of their previous four games.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Using the Polymarket promo code will grant you early access to the platform and $20 in bonuses for Orioles vs Guardians tonight. To skip the waitlist and claim the promo offer, take a look at our comprehensive guide:

First, use this link on your mobile device to download the Polymarket app, as this offer is only valid in the app Once you’ve downloaded the app, you should be able to create an account. If not, enter the invite code GOAL Start filling in your personal details and use the promo code GOAL before finishing account setup After your account has been created and verified, deposit at least $20 Making your qualifying deposit will get you $20 in bonuses to use on any of Polymarket’s sports offerings

Polymarket is currently allowing new users with residential addresses in AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC to claim the promo code

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on MLB

With the Orioles vs Guardians four-game series getting underway tonight, there are plenty of opportunities to trade on the action. Our MLB expert will reveal some trades to pay attention to for this evening’s matchup:

Baltimore Orioles (9-9) vs Cleveland Guardians (10-9) - 4/16 - 6:10 PM ET

Parker Messick (2-0, 0.51 ERA) and the Cleveland Guardians (54¢) can improve to 5-2 at home if they defeat the Baltimore Orioles (47¢) in a 6:10pm ET game at Progressive Field (MLB.tv, Fubo).

So far, the Guardians have played the third-toughest schedule in the league and have managed a 10-9 record. They won two games at the Dodgers a few weeks back, and Messick managed six scoreless innings in one of those games.

Cleveland is 3-0 in games that Messick has started this season, while Orioles pitcher Shane Baz (0-1, 4.50 ERA) is yet to find a rhythm. The Orioles’ pitching staff as a whole has been a bit lacking, allowing opponents to hit .254 against them this season.

While Guardians -1.5 (36¢) seems appealing, Cleveland has only won by multiple runs in two of six home games. Just trade on Cleveland to win (54¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Polymarket only recently launched in the US with sports markets as its first offering. Soon, you’ll be able to buy contracts on events in politics, finance, pop culture, and more. Take a look at some of the trending markets in sports today:

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You can trade contracts you purchase at any time, but if you hold on to winning contracts until they settle, you can redeem each one for $1.00 apiece. Polymarket events have both a “Yes” and a “No” component, and the prices of the two sides should sum to approximately $1.00.

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