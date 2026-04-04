Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Michigan vs Arizona & NCAA Tournament Markets

Polymarket is currently offering GOAL readers early access to its limited US launch and a $20 bonus to kick off your trading. Use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20 to get the bonus in time for the 8:49pm ET Final Four game between Michigan (53¢) and Arizona (48¢).

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/4/2026

While Michigan is favored in this one, a tight game is expected between two of the nation’s elite teams. Both teams tend to dominate the paint and boast both top-five offenses and defenses in KenPom’s ratings. The winner will take on either UConn or Illinois in Monday’s Final.

Claim thePolymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

See our list of the best March Madness betting promos for thousands in bonuses

Then, check out the best March Madness sites for betting on the tournament

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Take advantage of this excellent offer to get early access to Polymarket’s US launch and skip the waitlist. Jump the one-million-person queue and get a $20 bonus with the Polymarket promo code. Here’s how you can claim this offer:

This offer can only be claimed in the app. So, follow this link on your mobile device to download it. If the invite code is not automatically applied, enter GOAL in the applicable field. Then, start signing up for an account While entering your personal information, use the promo code GOAL After you’ve created and confirmed your account, deposit $20+ to get started Once you’ve made your qualifying deposit, Polymarket will credit your account with $20 to trade on any sports market with

You may use this offer if your legal residential address is in one of: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the Final Four

As one of the biggest sporting events of the year, plenty of money will be flowing in on both sides of this Final Four game between Michigan and Arizona. After you’ve received the $20 bonus with the Polymarket promo code, see our trading tips below:

Michigan (35-3) vs Arizona (36-2) - 4/4 - 8:49 PM ET

Michigan (53¢) and Arizona (48¢) meet in an 8:49pm ET Final Four showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (TBS/truTV). Arizona is on a 13-game winning streak, but Polymarket lists Michigan as a 1.5-point favorite tonight.

Michigan destroyed Tennessee in the Elite Eight, but Arizona can go blow-for-blow with the Wolverines. Michigan has the fifth-most efficient offense in the nation, and Arizona ranks fourth. Michigan has the number one D, while Arizona is only one spot behind.

Both teams are excellent down low and rank in the top three in opponent two-point percentage. It could be tough for both teams to score, and I’d buy contracts on under 157.5 points (52¢) as a result.

Given Lucas Oil is a football stadium, the sight lines on threes might not be great. Arizona relies less on the three, and the Wildcats should just about win tonight.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

During Polymarket’s limited US launch, you’ll be able to trade on sports markets only. Soon, you’ll have access to all sorts of markets in economics, pop culture, politics, and more. In any case, check out a few of the trending markets on Polymarket:

Pro Football Draft: 2nd Overall Pick

Arvell Reese 72¢

David Bailey 18¢

Reuben Bain Jr. 10.7¢

NHL: Atlantic Division Winner

Tampa Bay Lightning 47¢

Buffalo Sabres 45¢

Montreal Canadiens 9.2¢

Boston Bruins 1.3¢

NCAA Tournament National Champion Seed?

1 72¢

3 22¢

2 14¢

Each event on Polymarket has “Yes” and “No” sides you can trade on. The prices, always listed in cents, correspond to the implied probability of an event occurring, and the ones listed above are for a “Yes”. If you have winning contracts, you’ll receive $1.00 for each of them.

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