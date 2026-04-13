Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Mets vs Dodgers, MLB Markets

Receive early access to Polymarket and a $20 bonus to trade on the first of three New York Mets (40¢) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (61¢) games this week, at 10:10pm ET. Put in the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20+ to get the bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/13/2026

After winning his first start of the season, the Dodgers’ Justin Wrobleski (1-0, 4.00 ERA) will look to contribute to shutting out the Mets for a third time in four games. The Mets have dropped five straight games and have struggled to get anything going offensively during that time.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

View the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in bonus funds

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Skip the waitlist, which is over one million people long, by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL.

You must claim this offer in the app, so follow the link to download the Polymarket app The invite code should be automatically applied, allowing you to create an account. If not, enter GOAL Provide all of the requested information and use the promo code GOAL before submitting your account Verify your Polymarket account and deposit at least $20 Finishing steps one through four will unlock $20 in bonus funds to use on any of Polymarket’s sports markets

Players without an existing account and a residential address in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC can use the Polymarket promo code

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on MLB

Below, our MLB expert will preview tonight’s Mets vs Dodgers action with some trades to consider, breaking them down for any readers who want a jump on the markets.

New York Mets (7-9) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4) - 4/13 - 10:10 PM ET

David Peterson (0-2, 6.14 ERA) and the struggling New York Mets (40¢) head to Dodger Stadium for a 10:10pm ET matchup against the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers (61¢). Tonight’s game will stream on ESPN Unlimited.

The Mets are on a five-game losing streak during which they’ve averaged an appalling 1.8 runs per game. Peterson has had two bad outings in a row, and it’s unlikely he’ll get much run support.

Shohei Ohtani may grab the headlines, but it’s Andy Pages who has been LA’s most effective hitter this season. Pages, the Dodgers’ center fielder, leads the MLB with a .429 batting average and 17 RBIs heading into this game.

The Dodgers are also the only team averaging over six runs per game, and they should win this one. Trade on LA to win or take better value on Dodgers -1.5 (??¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Before making your first trade on Polymarket, note that the limited US launch just includes sports markets. While markets in other areas, like pop culture, economics, and politics, are coming soon, see the latest trending sports markets below:

MLB: 2026 NL East Champion

New York Mets 35¢

Atlanta Braves 34¢

Philadelphia Phillies 32¢

Miami Marlins 5¢

Washington Nationals 0.1¢

2026 NBA Champion

Oklahoma City Thunder 41¢

San Antonio Spurs 17.6¢

Boston Celtics 11.3¢

Denver Nuggets 11¢

Detroit Pistons 5.9¢

English Premier League Winner

Arsenal 59¢

Manchester City 42¢

All of Polymarket’s sports markets give you the option to trade on a “Yes” or a “No”. The prices for each, which are listed in cents, are directly proportional to the event’s implied probability. You may trade contracts you have purchased at any time and redeem winning ones for $1.00 each.

Polymarket Promo Code Full T&Cs