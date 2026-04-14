Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for Heat vs Hornets, NBA Play-In Prediction Markets

Get early access and skip the massive waitlist by using the Polymarket promo code GOAL. After creating your account, deposit $20+ to get $20 in bonuses for tonight’s Miami Heat (33¢) vs Charlotte Hornets (68¢) game at the Spectrum Center at 7:30pm ET.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/14/2026

Tonight’s game kicks off the NBA’s Play-in Tournament, with the #10-seeded Heat visiting the #9-seeded Hornets. Miami may have won three of four regular-season meetings, but Polymarket lists the visitors as 5.5-point underdogs for this single-elimination game.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

View the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in bonus funds

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

The US waitlist on Polymarket is currently over one million people long. Don’t wait any longer to use the Polymarket promo code and get $20 in bonus funds for Heat vs Hornets. Here’s how you can do so:

This offer is only available in the app, so click on this link on your mobile device to download Polymarket’s app Downloading the app through our link should automatically allow you to create an account. If not, use the invite code GOAL Start filling in all of the required fields and use the promo code GOAL Make your qualifying deposit of $20+ once your account is set up and confirmed Completing steps one through four will unlock $20 in bonus funds to trade on any of Polymarket’s sports markets

Currently available to new Polymarket US users in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA

After starting the season off 11-22, it’s incredible that the Hornets still have a chance to reach the NBA Playoffs. With the Heat and the loser of Magic vs 76ers standing in their way, we’ll discuss whether they’re worth trading on tonight.

#10 Miami Heat (43-39) vs #9 Charlotte Hornets (44-38) - 4/14 - 7:30 PM ET

Looking to advance out of the NBA Play-in Tournament for a fourth straight season, the Miami Heat (33¢) take on the Charlotte Hornets (68¢) at 7:30pm ET at the Spectrum Center (Prime Video).

While the Heat have a good history in the Play-in, they’ve looked like a lottery team recently. It comes as no surprise that Miami is a 5.5-point underdog given its 5-10 end to the regular season.

Over the last month, the Heat have gone 3-9 against Playoff or Play-in teams, while the Hornets posted a 6-5 record against those teams. The Hornets have also been one of the league’s best teams since January 1st, with a 33-16 record.

The Hornets boast a +11.3 net rating over the past 15 games, while the Heat managed a -4.5 figure. Charlotte also destroyed Miami by 30 last month, so trade on the Hornets -5.5 (51¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

The markets listed below are some of this week’s hottest trading items. While Polymarket will soon expand into other US markets, like economics, world events, and pop culture, sports markets are currently the only ones available.

UEFA Champions League: Team to reach final

Arsenal 64¢

Bayern Munich 55¢

Paris Saint-Germain 41¢

Atletico Madrid 27¢

Barcelona 16¢

Who will win a Calendar Grand Slam in 2026?

None 90¢

Carlos Alcaraz 12.8¢

NBA Eastern Conference Champion

Boston Celtics 40.4¢

Detroit Pistons 20¢

Cleveland Cavaliers 19¢

New York Knicks 14¢

Note that all prices are listed in terms of cents. While the options above are all based on the “Yes” price, you may also trade on the inverse “No”. Purchased contracts may be traded at any time or held until completion. Winning contracts you hold can be redeemed at $1.00 each.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

Polymarket Promo Code Full T&Cs