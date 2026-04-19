Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for EPL Prediction Markets, Man City vs Arsenal

Before the pivotal Manchester City (54¢) vs Arsenal (22¢) match at 11:30am ET, you can skip the Polymarket US waitlist and grab a $20 bonus. Use the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20 to get the bonus for this monumental Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/19/2026

Arsenal (21-7-4, 70 pts) have only won one of their previous five games, in all competitions, but need at least a draw to be in control of their own title fate. Meanwhile, Man City (19-7-5, 64 pts) defeated Arsenal in last month’s EFL Cup Final and have picked up impressive wins since.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

Right now, Polymarket’s US waitlist has 1+ million people on it. Don’t miss the opportunity to get early access and a $20 bonus to trade on Man City vs Arsenal. Just see the directions below:

First, use the link here to download the Polymarket US app. This offer is only available in the app, so access the link on your mobile device Once you’ve downloaded the app, begin creating an account. The invite code GOAL should be automatically applied to allow you to do so While filling in all of the required fields, put in the promo code GOAL Deposit $20+ once your account has been confirmed Making your first deposit of $20+ will earn you $20 in bonus funds to trade with on any sports market

Limited to users with a legal address in the following US states and territories: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the Premier League

There’s no overstating how important today’s Man City vs Arsenal match is for both teams. That said, stay tuned for our soccer expert’s analysis of the best trades you can make on the match.

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 4/19 - 11:30 AM ET

All eyes will be on today’s 11:30am ET Premier League clash between Manchester City (54¢) and Arsenal (22¢) at the Etihad (NBC). A win by either team would completely shift the title race in their favor.

That said, expect Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to defend as if their lives depend on it. Arteta will likely close up shop with center backs across the backline. City have also shut out Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea in the past month alone. So, trading on under 2.5 goals (52¢) is wise.

Given injuries, Arsenal look out of attacking ideas save for Eberechi Eze (24¢ to score). Meanwhile, Man City’s Erling Haaland (53¢ to score) recently scored a hat trick against Liverpool.

This is the most important Premier League game in years, and these games are often anticlimactic. Given conservative tactics, there is value in a draw (26¢), which would prolong the title race.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

There are already thousands of sports markets to trade on Polymarket, and you can find some trending markets below. Once Polymarket launches fully in the US, you’ll also be able to trade on current events and politics, pop culture, finance, and more.

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All prices on Polymarket are displayed in cents, and the values on a “Yes” or “No” are equivalent to an event’s implied probability. You can lock in profit and trade at any time, or you can hold contracts until an event settles. In the latter case, you can redeem winning ones for $1.00 each.

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