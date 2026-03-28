Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for CBB Prediction Markets, Purdue vs Arizona

As #2 Purdue (30¢) and #1 Arizona (71¢) clash at 8:49pm ET, you can skip the waitlist at Polymarket and get a $20 bonus. Just use the invite and Polymarket promo code GOAL while signing up. Then deposit $20 or more to get your bonus for this Elite Eight game.

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Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 3/28/2026

Purdue eked out a last-second victory against Texas on Thursday night, while Arkansas barely tested Arizona. Polymarket lists the spread at Arizona -6.5 (50¢), as Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats are trading as the current favorites to win the NCAA Tournament.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to skip Polymarket’s US wait list, which has over one million people on it, and get your $20 bonus!. We’ll show you how to use your Polymarket promo code below:

Download Polymarket’s app to your mobile device using the link provided The invite code GOAL should be applied automatically. Then, you should use your existing Apple ID or Google account to create a Polymarket account. Put in all of the required information and use the promo code GOAL Once done receive your Polymarket Invite Code Complete the sign-up process and any verification steps, and deposit $20 or more Once you make your qualifying deposit, Polymarket will send you a $20 bonus you can use on any sports market

Users without an existing account in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC can sign up using our Polymarket promo code

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NCAA Tournament

After you’ve followed the link and downloaded the app to claim your Polymarket promo code and $20 bonus, you’ll undoubtedly be looking for an event to use it on. Look no further than Purdue vs Arizona, which we’ll preview below:

#2 Purdue vs #1 Arizona - 3/28 - 8:49 PM ET

Second-seeded Purdue (30¢) takes on Arizona (-6.5, 71¢ to win), the West Region’s top seed, at SAP Center in San Jose, CA at 8:49pm ET. The winner of tonight’s game, which will be televised on TBS/truTV, will advance to next Saturday’s Final Four.

Arizona, the top-rated team in the country according to KenPom’s metrics, has won by double-digits in each of its first three tournament games.

The Wildcats tend to dominate the paint on both sides of the ball, and come in with the fourth-ranked offense and third-ranked defense.

Meanwhile, Purdue, which has the top-rated offense in the country, was cold from three and needed a Trey Kaufman-Renn putback to defeat Texas 79-77 in the Sweet 16.

The Boilermakers are vulnerable defensively, ranking just 36th in the country in defensive efficiency, and Arizona will exploit those weaknesses today. Trade on Arizona -6.5 (50¢).

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

Currently, sports markets are the only ones available on Polymarket, which only recently launched in the US. While offerings should expand soon, you can trade on a wide variety of sports markets with your $20 bonus. Here are some of the latest trending markets:

2026 Pro Football Draft: First Overall Pick?

Fernando Mendoza 98¢

Spencer Fano 0.6¢

Arvell Reese 0.7¢

2026 NHL Stanley Cup Champion?

Colorado Avalanche 20.4¢

Tampa Bay Lightning 14.8¢

Carolina Hurricanes 12¢

Dallas Stars 8.8¢

Edmonton Oilers 6¢

UEFA Champions League: Top Scorer?

Kylian Mbappe 72¢

Harry Kane 27¢

Julian Alvarez 1.2¢

On Polymarket, you can buy shares on events that have both a “Yes” and “No” component. The two sides of an event should add up close to $1.00, and prices, which are listed in cents, correspond to the projected probability of a specific event.

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