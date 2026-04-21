Polymarket Promo Code GOAL: Get $20 in Bonuses for 76ers vs Celtics & NBA Playoff Markets

Today, take the opportunity to skip the waitlist on Polymarket and receive $20 in bonuses pre the 7:00pm ET NBA Playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers (12¢) and Boston Celtics (89¢) at TD Garden. Sign up with the Polymarket promo code GOAL and deposit $20+ to get the bonus.

Polymarket Promo Code

Polymarket Promo Code Verified: 4/21/2026

Polymarket users have been fading the 76ers ever since news that star C Joel Embiid will remain out while he recovers from an appendectomy. A 32-point 76ers loss on Sunday didn’t help matters either, as the Celtics look to take a 2-0 First Round series lead.

Claim the Polymarket promo code to skip the waitlist and get $20 in bonuses.

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How to Use the Polymarket Promo Code

With over one million people waiting to get access to Polymarket, now’s a perfect time to claim the Polymarket promo code. Here’s how you can skip the waitlist and get your $20 bonus ahead of 76ers vs Celtics:

On your mobile device, use the link provided to download the Polymarket app. This offer is only available in the app. If prompted, put in the invite code GOAL and begin creating your account Once you’ve put in all of the requested personal details, enter the promo code GOAL Validate your account and make your first deposit of $20+ with one of the available payment methods After funding your account with the qualifying deposit, you’ll receive $20 in bonus funds you can use to buy contracts on any sporting event on Polymarket

If you meet state-specific age requirements and have a home address in one of: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC, you may claim this offer

Trading with the Polymarket promo code on the NBA Playoffs

With traders fading the 76ers ahead of Game 2 against the Celtics, our NBA expert will let you know where the value lies. The Celtics are currently listed as 13.5-point favorites for tonight’s game in Boston.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics - 4/21 - 7:00 PM ET

With star center Joel Embiid out once again, the Philadelphia 76ers (12¢) enter Game 2 of their First Round series against the Boston Celtics (89¢) as heavy underdogs (NBCSN, Peacock). Tonight’s game at TD Garden tips off at 7:00pm ET.

The Sixers are not a deep team, and rely on guards Tyrese Maxey (O/U 25.5 points) and V.J. Edgecombe (O/U 14.5 points). Edgecombe had 13 points in his playoff debut, but missed all five of his three-pointers.

Tonight, expect a better shooting night from Edgecombe and trade on him to score over 14.5 points (54¢). His best efforts might not be enough to slow down the best team in the Eastern Conference with Jayson Tatum (O/U 23.5 points) back.

The Celtics led by nearly 20 points at halftime of Game 1. Trade on Celtics -8.5 (54¢) for the first half tonight.

More Polymarket Prediction Markets

With early access to Polymarket, you’ll be able to trade on any sports market. Once Polymarket fully launches in the US, you will also be able to purchase contracts on events in pop culture, economics, politics, and more. See today’s trending markets below:

NBA Eastern Conference Champion

Boston Celtics 44.9¢

Cleveland Cavaliers 24¢

Detroit Pistons 15¢

New York Knicks 14¢

EPL: Burnley FC vs Man City

Man City 87¢

Draw 10¢

Burnley 5¢

NHL: Kings vs Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche 71¢

Los Angeles Kings 30¢

Prices are always listed in cents on Polymarket, and you may trade on either side of an event, a “Yes” or “No”. The contracts you purchase can be traded at any time. However, if you hold a winning contract until an event is completed, it will be auto-redeemed for $1.00.

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