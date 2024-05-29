Our football betting expert offers his Olympiacos vs Fiorentina predictions and betting tips ahead of their Europa Conference League final clash.

Olympiacos and Fiorentina will meet for the first time in history, as they will go head-to-head for the Europa Conference League crown. The Italians will look to bounce back from defeat in last year’s final, where they fell to a last-minute West Ham United goal.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Fiorentina to lift the trophy, Nicolas Gonzales + Andrea Belotti over 1.5 shots on target each @ +800 with bet365 (correct as of 29/05/24)

Luca Ranieri to be booked @ +175 with bet365 (correct as of 29/05/24)

Ayoub El Kaabi to score anytime @ +225 with bet365 (correct as of 29/05/24)

Second Time Lucky for Fiorentina

In the 2023 Europa Conference League final, Fiorentina suffered a cruel fate, as West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen bagged a 90th-minute winner to snatch the trophy from the Italians.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men will hope it’s second-time lucky, but have to face the 47-time Greek champions on their home soil in Athens, Greece.

Going into the contest, Fiorentina sit eighth in Serie A and have won 13 Europa Conference League games in a row to reach the final again.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos have had a tough campaign. They failed to win their respective championship and are on their third manager of the season.

Fiorentina are considered the favourites heading into this one. Spearheaded by top goalscorer Nicolas Gonzalez, who has 15 goals to his name in all competitions.

Gonzalez has been active in front of goal, averaging 4.02 shots per game so far this season. While his strike partner Andrea Belotti is averaging 2.67 shots per contest.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina Tip 1: Fiorentina to lift the trophy, Nicolas Gonzalez + Andrea Belotti over 1.5 shots on target each, +800 with bet365

A Heated Game Awaits

Olympiacos will be fired up to win their first-ever European crown in front of a home crowd. Couple that with the game being played at the stadium of their domestic rivals, AEK Athens, and it adds even more fire to the fixture for the Greeks.

On the other hand, Fiorentina are aiming to win their first European trophy since 1961 and are fresh off heartbreak at the final stage last season.

Putting both teams’ situations together makes for a fascinating contest in what could be a passionate game, to say the least.

Luca Ranieri is Fiorentina’s most-booked player this season, with 13 yellow cards. The 25-year-old midfielder will undoubtedly be at the center of the action and is worth backing to pick up another booking.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina Tip 2: Luca Ranieri to be booked, +175 with bet365

Star Striker to Shine Again

In six of the last eight Europa Conference League games of Fiorentina, the Viola have managed to concede.

In addition, Olympiacos have scored in 25 of their last 27 games, and in seven of their last eight contests in all competitions, both teams have found the net at least once.

There looks set to be goals in this one, and the biggest threat on the night will undoubtedly be Ayoud El Kaabi.

The Olympiacos striker has scored 32 goals in all competitions so far this season and has ten goals to his name in eight Europa Conference League games.

The 30-year-old scored five goals against Aston Villa in the Semifinal stage of the competition, including a hat trick in the first leg, to power his side to the final.

Given this, we’re backing the Moroccan to get on the scoresheet yet again.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina Tip 3: Ayoub El Kaabi to score anytime, +225 with bet365