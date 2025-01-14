Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Predictions & Betting Tips: Forest Frustrating the Reds

Check out our football expert’s Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, before Tuesday’s 3pm ET Premier League clash (1/14/2025).

Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in September and they are aiming for a seventh straight Premier League victory when they take on the leaders at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest draw no bet @ +275 with bet365

Half-Time Correct Score to be 0-0 @ +240 with bet365

Trent Alexander-Arnold to be booked @ +275 with bet365

Forest equipped to rattle Reds again

Nottingham Forest produced a classic away performance to claim a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield in September, when Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the winner with less than 20 minutes to go.

That remains Liverpool's only Premier League defeat of the season, but Forest are also enjoying a magnificent campaign, winning their last six matches in the top flight.

Their victims during that run include Manchester United, beaten 3-2 at Old Trafford, Aston Villa and Tottenham, and Nuno Espirito Santo's side look a tempting draw-no-bet price to defeat Liverpool.

Forest's main strength is their defense, and Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup win over Luton made it five victories to nil on the spin.

They will need to be at their best to restrict a Mohamed Salah-inspired Liverpool attacking unit, although the Reds looked a little jaded in their last away fixture, a 1-0 loss at Tottenham in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg.

Arne Slot's men have dropped points in three of their last six league matches, 2-2 draws at home to Fulham and Manchester United and a 3-3 draw at Newcastle, and they are worth opposing on their visit to in-form Forest.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Tip 1: Nottingham Forest draw no bet @ +275 with bet365

Defenses could dominate early exchanges

Nottingham Forest's league fixtures at the City Ground have been slow-burning affairs and it may be worth backing a goalless first half when they face Liverpool.

Forest's nine home matches this term have featured only six first-half goals and they had to wait until the 40th minute to break the deadlock against second-division Luton in the cup.

Liverpool have found the net 26 times in their last eight league fixtures, but just two of those goals came in the first half-hour of matches and they may struggle to land an early blow on Forest's defense.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Tip 2: Half-Time Correct Score to be 0-0 @ +240 with bet365

Under-pressure Liverpool full-back may add to card collection

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a lovely goal in Saturday's FA Cup win over Accrington, but his defending could come under scrutiny again at the City Ground.

Alexander-Arnold had a difficult time against Manchester United in this month's 2-2 draw at Anfield and he should be backed to receive a fifth league booking of the campaign.

Forest are strong down the left flank, with Hudson-Odoi in front of former Liverpool youngster Neco Williams, and Alexander-Arnold was cautioned in September's meeting between the clubs.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Tip 3: Trent Alexander-Arnold to be booked @ +275 with bet365