Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Close Encounter Predicted

Our betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips for their Premier League clash today (10/21/2024).

Struggling Palace make the journey to the City Ground to take on Forest this afternoon, with our expert backing the two sides to be evenly matched.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Draw @ +230 with bet365

Under 2.5 Goals @ -150 with bet365

Chris Wood to score anytime @ +187 with bet365

Stalemate at City Ground

Forest have been one of the more solid teams in the league this year, with the Reds losing just one of their seven games so far, drawing four and winning two of their other six.

They’ve drawn two of their three at home in the league this term, with Forest’s only loss coming at the hands of Fulham a few weeks back.

They’re up against a Palace side that, whilst without a win, have also been somewhat hard to beat, drawing just under half of their games so far.

Since Forest’s return to the Prem, they’ve drawn three of their four games against today’s opponents, and given how the two sides have fared this term, we’re siding with today’s result to be the same.

Forest vs Palace Bet 1: Draw @ +230 with bet365

Low Scoring Affair in Sight

Palace’s games haven’t exactly been barnstormers this year, with the Eagles’ outings often being close, low-scoring affairs.

They’ve seen over 2.5 goals in just three of their seven outings so far, with two or less being scored in just two of their last six in the league.

This is a similar case for Forest, who’ve seen over 2.5 goals in just one of their seven PL games this season, with none of their home games having three or more goals.

Palace have seen just over two goals-a-game in their matches this term, whilst Forest have seen just under two, with these numbers convincing us to side with the under here.

Forest vs Palace Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ -150 with bet365

Wood for the Win

Chris Wood has been somewhat of a revelation since his move to Forest from Newcastle in the summer of 2023.

The New Zealand international has bagged four in just 560 minutes this term in the league, netting in two of his side’s three home games so far.

This builds on the fine campaign he managed last year, as Wood scored 14 goals in just 31 appearances, averaging a goal every 129 minutes as he helped Forest avoid relegation.

He scored in Forest’s most recent home outing vs Palace, with Wood also averaging over one shot-on-target per game this year as well as just under two shots-a-game.

Forest vs Palace Bet 3: Chris Wood to score anytime @ +187 with bet365