Next Man Utd Manager Odds: Ten Hag Sacked; Who Could Replace Him?

With Erik Ten Hag having been sacked, our football expert analyses the next potential Man Utd managers, with a legend leading the way.

Erik Ten Hag was sacked after Manchester United faced their fourth defeat of the season, at the hands of West Ham. His sacking was announced early on Monday 28th October, as the speculations as to his replacement already rife.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy has stepped in as the interim head coach, and is already favorite to be his replacement, but some other notable names are being shopped around.

The helm of Man Utd, and the blazer that goes with it, has seemed a poisoned chalice for some time now, having gone through eight managers since Alex Ferguson’s departure, as few would like to add to this list.

Next Permanent Man Utd Manager Odds

Manager Odds Ruud Van Nistelrooy -250 Ruben Amorim +300 Gareth Southgate +350 Thomas Frank +500 Xavi Hernandez +500 All Others +700 or Greater

Ruud Van Nistelrooy -250

The bookies appear to be adhering to the idea that whoever is in control in the interim will remain in place, but football is hardly so logical. While the legendary United striker currently controls the side, who's to say more defeats won’t see another Dutchman leave the role?

Van Nisetlrooy has also had a meager managerial career to this point, so far only helming PSV. Despite success, he left his post, citing a lack of support.

This perhaps speaks to his quality as a manager, as securing such a high-profile post as his first domestic outing.

But it may also give an idea of his divisive nature with boards and fans alike, something that United simply may be unable to cope with at this point.

A run of results may turn everyone to his side, but at present, his lack of experience and recent postings do not paint the prettiest picture of the Dutchmen, and legend status is unlikely to buy him all that much time.

Ruben Amorim +300

Ruben Amorim has been making quite a name for himself in Portugal, with two league titles and three league cups to his name already, success is something he is not short on.

However, for all this silverware, he has a distinct lack of supposed top-flight managerial experience, having only ever managed and indeed played outside the top five European leagues.

He has been touted for many managerial positions in the EFL, but always seems to choose to remain in his homeland, yet, the call of Man Utd may prove too great to ignore.

Compared to other managers on this list, in terms of success, he outranks most, but experience in England or even Europe is lacking and this may be a hang-up for the United board.

Gareth Southgate +350

The man most famous for nearly bringing football home on three separate occasions is unlikely to have been thought to be pulled back into action so soon, but the Red Devils may come calling.

This would be his highest-profile domestic posting, having only managed Middlesbrough before this, but he proved his quality on the international stage, and this could count for a lot.

The shift from international to domestic football may prove monumental for the Englishman, having been in the England set up for more than a decade now.

Of course, there was also considerable media scrutiny around his final outing with the Three Lions. But he has proven an ability to manage some of the best players in the world, something United are in desperate need of.

Southgate would be a big swing for the Red Devils, but something needs to change at the club, and he is unlikely to turn them down.

Thomas Frank +500

The Danish man who took Brentford to Premier League success has been touted for many other roles in the Premier League of late, but would he truly leave the hive he built for the Bees?

Frank has recently also said, he currently believes he is managing one of the best clubs in the world, and that managing a big team would probably not make his life better. Perhaps an indication of how comfortable he is in southwest London.

Of course, he may not have been thinking about United when stating this, the draw of the Red Devils being considerable.

Should others fall to the wayside, Frank may move higher up the running, but his recent statements were clear and may hurt his chances.

Xavi Hernandez +500

Perhaps better known as Xavi, the ex-Barcelona midfielder and manager may be being considered for the role, but only perhaps due to the availability of other top-class managers being sparse.

His time at Barca wasn’t exactly marked with success, as he left after three years, with a La Liga and Supercopa Espana under his belt, far less than what the Catalans were expecting.

The Spaniard has never entertained thoughts of coming to England, certainly not as a player, and this may be another barrier.

However, the lack of managers with experience managing a top-tier club is prevalent, and Xavi is one of the few kicking about without a post at present.