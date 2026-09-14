Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Keep Your Million + 50% Deposit Match up to $1,000 for Broncos vs Chiefs, NFL MNF

Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending torn ACL and LCL last December, and now enters to face a defense that has consistently neutralized him. At 8:15 PM EDT, Mahomes and the Chiefs welcome to Arrowhead a Broncos squad with a now-healthy Bo Nix calling the shots. Nix too is back following a major injury, with the Bronco suffering a broken ankle that caused him to miss out on the AFC Championship game last season.

Tonight won’t be business as usual, as Sean Payton has given Nix dangerous new weapons in Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. Get in on the action with up to $1,000 in fantasy bonus entries thanks to the Underdog promo code GOALMAX.

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Head to Underdog's promo page and enter code GOALMAX. Sign up and confirm you're 21 or older. Deposit at least $5 to your account. Instantly, you’ll receive fantasy bonus entries worth 50% of your deposit up to $1,000. Your bonus entries are ready to use across NFL, US Open, and EPL contests.

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Use Your Underdog Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

The first Monday Night Football of the season is here, and it’s going down at Arrowhead Stadium. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch in Broncos vs. Chiefs tonight.

Broncos vs Chiefs, Sep 14, 8:15 PM EDT

Denver enters this rematch having swept the season series a year ago, winning 22-19 at home in Week 11 and then closing the year with a 20-13 win at Arrowhead, a game the Chiefs played without an injured Patrick Mahomes. That sweep helped power the Broncos to a 14-3 record and their first AFC West title since 2015, snapping Kansas City's nine-year stranglehold on the division.

Now, Mahomes returns after reportedly clearing his ACL and LCL recovery, giving Kansas City back the quarterback who wasn't on the field for that final meeting, while Bo Nix looks to prove last year's sweep was the start of a genuine shift in the rivalry rather than a product of Kansas City's injuries.

Kansas City sits as a modest favorite on Underdog at -139, with Denver getting 2.5 points and priced at +113 on the moneyline, numbers that reflect real uncertainty about how sharp Mahomes looks in his first game back. The total sits at 43.5, a number that fits a series defined more by defense and turnovers than explosive offense over the last two meetings.

Broncos vs Chiefs - Best NFL Player Squares and Entries

Rashee Rice going higher on 55.5 receiving yards at -115 fits a game where Kansas City may lean on quick, high-percentage throws to ease Mahomes back into a full workload rather than pushing the ball downfield right away. Kenneth Walker III going higher on 61.5 rush yards at -115 lines up with Andy Reid's likely game plan of controlling tempo on the ground. Combining Rashee Rice's 55.5+ receiving yards (-115) with Kenneth Walker III's 61.5+ rush yards (-115) gives a multiplier of roughly 3.72x.

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