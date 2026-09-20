Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Keep Your Million + 50% Deposit Match up to $1,000 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Commanders vs Cowboys, NFL Games

Both teams are looking to avoid a 0-2 hole, and Sunday's 4:25 PM EDT NFC East showdown at AT&T Stadium will decide which sideline gets there first. Dallas will host its home opener, still stinging from a 28-20 defeat in which the Giants answered every Dak Prescott score down the stretch, exposing a defense that couldn't get a stop when it mattered. Washington's Week 1 trip to Philadelphia ended the same way, with Jayden Daniels and a new-look offense unable to finish off a road test against a division rival. Get up to $1,000 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to build on this clash when you sign up with the Underdog promo code GOALMAX.

Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 9/20/2026

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How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Head to Underdog's promo page and enter code GOALMAX. Sign up and confirm you're 21 or older. Make a deposit of at least $5. Underdog matches 50% of your deposit in Fantasy Bonus Entries, up to $1,000. Use your bonus entries on eligible NFL and EPL contests.

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Use Your Underdog Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

Dallas Cowboys’ home opener is here against the Commanders, with the QBs on both sides coming off a rough outing in Week 1. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch.

Commanders vs Cowboys, Sep 20, 4:25 PM EDT

Neither team looked good enough last week to be favored by much of anything, and yet here's Dallas, sitting at -209 on the moneyline like it's business as usual. The Giants exposed a defense that couldn't get a stop when the game was on the line, and now the Cowboys get to try to erase that memory in their home opener. Washington is not walking in with much more confidence either, having dropped a road game in Philly that felt more like a coin flip than anything decisive.

If you're picking a side, Dallas at home with a full week to clean up the coverage busts is the safer bet, but this isn't the spot to load up on a lopsided score. Take the Cowboys to win, maybe even cover, but don't be shocked if Jayden Daniels keeps this thing interesting into the fourth quarter. The moneyline value might actually be on Washington's +173 if you think last week was more fluke than form.

Commanders vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Squares and Entries

Here's a square worth building: Dak Prescott higher on 249.5 passing yards (-170) paired with Jayden Daniels over 224.5 passing yards (-118) comes out at 2.68x. It's a bet on both offenses moving the ball through the air, which lines up with two defenses still finding their identity in Week 2. If you want a safer floor, swap in McLaurin over 49.5 receiving yards (-139) for Daniels, a step down in payout sy 2.25x but a cleaner, more predictable leg to build around.

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