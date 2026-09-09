Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Patriots vs Seahawks, NFL Kickoff

Football is back, and for daily fantasy players, there's no better spot to jump back in than a Super Bowl rematch under the Wednesday night lights.

At 8:20 PM EDT, New England walks into Lumen Field looking to avenge February's loss, while Seattle gets to unveil its championship banner in front of a loud home crowd. With Drake Maye now throwing to A.J. Brown and Seattle still working out a few defensive holes up front, this opener is packed for drafting lineups. Enter the Underdog promo code GOALMAX to lock in $50 in fantasy bonus entries before kickoff.

Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 9/9/2026

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How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Head to Underdog's promo page and enter code GOALMAX. Create your account and verify you're 18 or older. Deposit a minimum of $5 to qualify. Place an entry of $5 or more in one of Underdog's fantasy contests. Once that entry settles, your $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries lands, and you can use it across NFL, EPL, US Open contests, and more.

Important Details

Available in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Fantasy bonuses are not withdrawable as cash

Use Your Underdog Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

New England and Seattle open the 2026 NFL season with a Super Bowl LX do-over at Lumen Field. Our expert walks through the key storylines, angles, and market movers heading into kickoff.

Patriots vs Seahawks, Sep 9, 8:20 PM EDT

Seattle enters as the favorite in this Super Bowl LX rematch, hosting the team it beat back in February in front of a crowd ready to see its championship banner raised. The Seahawks' defense carried them to the title, but key departures up front open a lane for New England's revamped passing game to find some success.

Drake Maye returns sharper with A.J. Brown now his top target, a matchup that should push his passing yardage line into value territory. On the other side, Seattle's crowded backfield could limit rookie Jadarian Price's workload early, making his rushing yards line worth a look on the under. Expect a low-scoring, physical rematch where Seattle's home-field edge and playoff pedigree carry the day, even as New England's passing attack keeps things competitive.

Pats vs Seahawks - Best NFL Player Squares and Entries

Drake Maye going higher on 232.5 passing yards at -115 lines up well with a Patriots offense now built around A.J. Brown, giving New England a legitimate reason to lean on the pass more than usual in a Super Bowl rematch. Pair that with Jadarian Price going lower on 52.5 rushing yards at -114, expecting Seattle's rookie back to see a limited early workload behind a crowded backfield. This double entry returns a 3.5x multiplier on Underdog.

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