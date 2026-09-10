Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for 49ers vs Rams, NFL Games

Tonight at 8:35 PM EDT on Netflix, the 49ers and Rams meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the NFL's first-ever regular-season game on Australian soil. Brock Purdy is back and leads the 49ers offense with Christian McCaffrey, while Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua headline a Rams team many are tabbing as a Super Bowl contender out of the gate. Sign up and enter the Underdog promo code GOALMAX to lock in $50 in fantasy bonus entries before kickoff.

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How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Visit Underdog's promo page and enter code GOALMAX. Sign up for an account and confirm that you are at least 21 years old. Deposit at least $5 into your account. Enter a fantasy contest with an entry fee of $5 or more. After the contest entry settles, you'll receive $50 in Fantasy Bonus Entries to use on eligible NBA, NHL, NFL, and EPL contests.

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The 49ers are up against one of the league’s best offenses led by Matthew Stafford, coming off his MVP season. However, Los Angeles enters somewhat jet-lagged as the Rams landed in Melbourne just over 24 hours before kickoff. Our expert walks through the key lines and angles you should keep an eye on.

49ers vs Rams, Sep 10, 8:35 PM EDT

Los Angeles enters as the clear favorite in this NFC West rematch, carrying a real talent edge up front with an offensive line and pass rush that rank among the league's best against a 49ers defense that took a hit this offseason.

Still, McCaffrey remains the engine of San Francisco's offense, and if he stays involved as a receiver out of the backfield, Purdy has enough weapons around him in Kittle and potentially Evans to keep this competitive into the fourth quarter.

Kyren Williams looks set for a heavy workload on the ground behind that dominant Rams line, while Puka Nacua's matchup against a shorthanded 49ers secondary gives Stafford a clear go-to target. Expect the Rams' talent to eventually take over, but not before San Francisco makes them work for it.

49ers vs Rams - Best NFL Player Squares and Entries

Christian McCaffrey going higher on his anytime touchdown at -186 reflects his central role in San Francisco's offense, especially in a game where the 49ers may need to lean on him to sustain drives against a stout Rams front. Puka Nacua going higher on 90.5 receiving yards at -115 lines up with a matchup that favors him volumes, given how involved he's been in the Rams' passing attack all season. Combining Christian McCaffrey's anytime touchdown at -186 with Puka Nacua's 90.5+ receiving yards at -115 gives a multiplier of roughly 2.87x.

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