Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $50 in Bonuses For Packers vs Lions, NFL Week 7

First place in the NFC North is quietly on the line Sunday. Green Bay has won three straight to reach 4-2, while Detroit spent its bye healing at 3-2. FOX gets the late-afternoon showcase. Play $10 using Underdog promo code GOALMAX and collect $50 in bonus entries.

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Detroit is -176 on the moneyline, with Green Bay at +148. The Lions lay 3 points at -122, and the Packers take +3 at +100. The total is 52.5, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Detroit is pure entertainment: second in the NFL in scoring at 32.8 per game, 30th in points allowed at 29.8. Before the bye, the Lions dropped 45 on Arizona with Gibbs running for 151 and two scores. Green Bay just beat Dallas but lists seven players as questionable. Detroit expects Branch and Cade Mays back; Kerby Joseph remains out.

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Green Bay swept this matchup last season, including a dramatic Thanksgiving comeback in this building. Detroit expects two starters back from injured reserve while Green Bay's report still runs seven names deep.

Something has to give between a Lions offense that scores at will and a Packers defense full of surprises. Our NFL analyst followed the bye-week rest to a familiar conclusion.

Packers vs Lions, Week 7 - 10/25 - 4:25pm ET, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Detroit -3 (-122) anchors the card. The Lions score 32.8 a night, while Green Bay's interior line faces Alim McNeill, whose 23 pressures trail only one interior defender in the league. Coming off a bye with Branch expected back, Detroit is closer to whole, and I expect them to play well.

Over 52.5 (-120) follows. Detroit's games average more than 62 combined points because its defense donates almost 30 a week. Green Bay has scored freely during its run, and its seven-man injury report is not shrinking.

Packers vs Lions - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Jahmyr Gibbs over 93.5 rushing yards at -114. He just ran for 151, leads the NFL with nine touchdowns and has forced 32 missed tackled in five games.

Jordan Love over 281.5 passing yards at -114. The Lions allow more points than all but two teams, and the secondary is the softest part. This is a volume game for Love.

Sam LaPorta over 49.5 receiving yards at -114. He has 316 yards in five games and remains Jared Goff's most trusted target underneath.

I’m considering Detroit -3 (-122) and Gibbs over 93.5 rushing yards (-114) on a parlay together. That pays +148. Love's yardage total is a natural third leg, taking the parlay payout to +390. If you also expect a shootout, this line is interesting.

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