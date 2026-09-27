Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $1,000 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos, NFL SNF

Matthew Stafford and the Rams have righted the ship since their Week 1 blowout loss to San Francisco, bouncing back with a 28-6 win over the Giants behind clean pockets and a big game from Davante Adams. Denver enters just as confident, grinding out a 20-13 win over Jacksonville behind a fully recovered Bo Nix and a defense that led the NFL in sacks a year ago.
Can the Rams corral the Broncos, or will they get trampled? Grab up to $1,000 in Fantasy Bonus Entries before the 8:20 PM EDT kickoff with the Underdog promo code GOALMAX.
Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX
Underdog Promo Code Verified: 9/27/2026
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How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX
- Go to Underdog's promo page and enter GOALMAX.
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Important Details
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Use Your Underdog Promo Code on Today's NFL Games
The Rams head to Mile High armed with an out-of-retirement veteran defensive lineman, Aaron Donald, following his impressive 2026 debut. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch.
Rams vs Broncos, Sep 26, 8:20 PM EDT
Both teams arrive at 1-1. The Broncos sit plus money @+113, and Los Angeles is favored to win at Mile High @ -139, following stellar performances from Stafford and Adams in Week 2, but the market doesn’t expect an easy victory as LA sits -2.5 at even money.
That's a tight number for a team many pegged as a Super Bowl contender entering the year, and it says the market respects a Broncos defense that racked up the most sacks in football last season. Watch Wil Lutz's leg (1.5 FG line) as an early tell, since a game this close on paper could come down to who's settling for field goals in the red zone rather than punching it in.
Rams vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Squares and Entries
Pick Bo Nix higher on 211.5 passing yards (-115) paired with Courtland Sutton higher on 36.5 receiving yards (-115) comes out to 3.2x. It's a bet on Denver's passing game staying involved even against a Rams defense that's forced its share of stops.
If you want a change of direction, flip to the Rams side: Blake Corum higher on 46.5 rush yards (-115), paired with Jaxon Waddle higher on 57.5 receiving yards (-115), also lands around 3.x, a bet that Los Angeles leans on a more balanced offensive attack rather than living and dying by Stafford's arm alone.
Underdog Promo Code Terms & Conditions
|Underdog Promo Code
|GOALMAX
|Underdog Promo
|Keep Your Million + 50% Deposit Match up to $1000 in Bonus Funds!
|Underdog Promo Terms and Conditions
|Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-MY-RESET or 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).