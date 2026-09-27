Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $1,000 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos, NFL SNF

Matthew Stafford and the Rams have righted the ship since their Week 1 blowout loss to San Francisco, bouncing back with a 28-6 win over the Giants behind clean pockets and a big game from Davante Adams. Denver enters just as confident, grinding out a 20-13 win over Jacksonville behind a fully recovered Bo Nix and a defense that led the NFL in sacks a year ago.

Can the Rams corral the Broncos, or will they get trampled? Grab up to $1,000 in Fantasy Bonus Entries before the 8:20 PM EDT kickoff with the Underdog promo code GOALMAX.

Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 9/27/2026

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How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Go to Underdog's promo page and enter GOALMAX. Create your account and verify that you meet the 21+ age requirement. Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account. Receive a 50% deposit match in Fantasy Bonus Entries, up to $1,000. Use the Fantasy Bonus Entries on NFL, MLB, CFB, and other contests.

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Use Your Underdog Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

The Rams head to Mile High armed with an out-of-retirement veteran defensive lineman, Aaron Donald, following his impressive 2026 debut. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch.

Rams vs Broncos, Sep 26, 8:20 PM EDT

Both teams arrive at 1-1. The Broncos sit plus money @+113, and Los Angeles is favored to win at Mile High @ -139, following stellar performances from Stafford and Adams in Week 2, but the market doesn’t expect an easy victory as LA sits -2.5 at even money.

That's a tight number for a team many pegged as a Super Bowl contender entering the year, and it says the market respects a Broncos defense that racked up the most sacks in football last season. Watch Wil Lutz's leg (1.5 FG line) as an early tell, since a game this close on paper could come down to who's settling for field goals in the red zone rather than punching it in.

Rams vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Squares and Entries

Pick Bo Nix higher on 211.5 passing yards (-115) paired with Courtland Sutton higher on 36.5 receiving yards (-115) comes out to 3.2x. It's a bet on Denver's passing game staying involved even against a Rams defense that's forced its share of stops.

If you want a change of direction, flip to the Rams side: Blake Corum higher on 46.5 rush yards (-115), paired with Jaxon Waddle higher on 57.5 receiving yards (-115), also lands around 3.x, a bet that Los Angeles leans on a more balanced offensive attack rather than living and dying by Stafford's arm alone.

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