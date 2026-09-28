Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get up to $1000 Bonuses for Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears, NFL MNF

The quarterback situation at Soldier Field is in flux as Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent are dealing with a hamstring injury and concussion protocol, respectively. The undefeated Eagles arrive Monday, hunting for a signature early-season win that would double as revenge for last year's Black Friday meeting between these two.

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The Eagles head to Soldier Field to keep their unbeaten start to the season going, while Chicago (1-1) hopes to answer questions at quarterback with Caleb Williams injured. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch.

Eagles vs Bears, Sep 28, 8:15 PM EDT

Philadelphia comes in unbeaten, but the 2-0 record doesn't tell the whole story. The Eagles have won both games by four points or fewer, including a 24-20 escape against Tennessee, while Chicago's 1-1 record hides a massive swing in offensive production: the Bears exploded for 59 points against Carolina before managing only three against Minnesota. The Eagles are listed as 3.5-point favorites (-127), with the Bears at +3.5 (-104). Philadelphia is also -244 on the moneyline, compared with +189 for Chicago.

That's what makes the current spread interesting. Philadelphia is laying roughly 4.5 points, but the relatively low 41-point total suggests oddsmakers aren't expecting a shootout. Chicago's ability to run the football is particularly important here after the Bears rushed for 281 yards in their 24-15 win over Philadelphia last season. The Eagles know they have to fix that matchup this time around.

Eagles vs Bears - Best NFL Player Entries

For a two-pick combo, we're pairing Saquon Barkley higher than 71.5 rushing yards with Jalen Hurts higher than 6.5 rushing attempts for a 3.26x. Barkley's line is -115 on both sides, while Hurts' Higher is -129 and Lower is -107. The picks target different parts of Philadelphia's rushing attack, with Barkley handling the primary workload and Hurts contributing through designed runs and scrambles.

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