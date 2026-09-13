Dak Prescott and the Cowboys travel to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants at 8:20 PM EDT. New York enters with real optimism under new head coach John Harbaugh, while Dallas looks to build on a roster that's added pieces on both sides of the ball.

It could also mark the NFL debut of a pair of former Ohio State teammates, Giants linebacker Arvell Reese and Cowboys safety Caleb Downs, adding an extra storyline for fantasy players tracking rookie snap counts early. Use the Underdog promo code GOALMAX to lock in a 50% deposit match up to $1000 before kickoff.

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Use Your Underdog Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

The Cowboys open the 2026 season against a revamped Giants team beginning the John Harbaugh era, with Dak Prescott returning for his 11th season as Dallas' starter. Our expert breaks down the key lines and matchups to watch as these NFC East rivals meet in Sunday night's primetime opener.

Cowboys vs Giants, Sep 13, 8:20 PM EDT

Dallas enters as the favorite, priced at -170 on the moneyline with a -2.5 point spread, carrying a real talent edge on offense behind Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens against a Giants defense still finding its footing under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Still, Jaxson Dart remains the engine of New York's offense heading into his second season, and if he stays efficient as both a passer and a runner, a crowded backfield mixing Cam Skattebo, Najee Harris, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. gives Harbaugh enough weapons to keep this competitive into the fourth quarter.

Javonte Williams looks set for a heavy workload on the ground behind a Cowboys offensive line missing Tyler Smith to a thumb injury, while CeeDee Lamb's matchup against a rebuilding Giants secondary gives Prescott a clear go-to target.

The total sits at 47.5, suggesting the market expects both offenses to move the ball, though Dallas's talent edge should eventually take over, not before New York makes them work for it under the Sunday night lights.

Cowboys vs Giants - Best NFL Player Squares and Entries

CeeDee Lamb going higher on 76.5 receiving yards at -115 fits a game where Dallas is expected to lean on its passing attack early against a Giants secondary still finding its footing under new head coach John Harbaugh. Cam Skattebo going higher on 0.5 rush plus receiving touchdowns at -115 reflects his role as New York's clearest path to the end zone in a crowded but talented backfield. Combining CeeDee Lamb's 76.5+ receiving yards (-115) with Cam Skattebo's anytime touchdown (-115) gives a multiplier of roughly 1.86x.

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