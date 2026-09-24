Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: 50% Deposit Match up to $1,000 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers, NFL TNF

The Packers needed overtime to escape MetLife Stadium, with Jordan Love erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Jets and snap a six-game losing skid. Atlanta, meanwhile, is starting over: Michael Penix Jr. gets his first start of the season tonight after Cooper Rush's rocky opening two weeks, capped by a 34-3 blowout loss to Carolina.

Both teams meet 8:15 PM EDT tonight at Lambeau Field, looking to change the narrative. Get in on the action as the Underdog promo code GOALMAX scores you a 50% deposit match.

Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 9/24/2026

Do more for your lineups with the Underdog promo code

Browse our expert guide to the latest sportsbook promos for more offers.

See how the top DFS platforms in the US compare.

How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Visit Underdog's promo page and enter code GOALMAX. Sign up for an account and confirm you're 21 or older. Fund your new account with at least $5. Underdog will match 50% of that deposit in Fantasy Bonus Entries, up to $1,000. Put your bonus entries to use on eligible NFL, MLB, CFB, and more contests.

Important Details

Available in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Fantasy bonuses are not withdrawable as cash

Use Your Underdog Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

The Falcons turn to Michael Penix Jr. after a lopsided Week 2 loss to Carolina, while the Packers look to build on an overtime win over the Jets. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch.

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers, Sep 24, 8:15 PM EDT

The line movement here says more than the record does. Green Bay opened as a manageable 3.5-point favorite, not the double-digit gap you'd expect against a team that's 0-2 and hasn't found the end zone in either loss. That's a market still hedging on a Packers offense that needed overtime just to get past the Jets.

The moneyline (-257 for Green Bay, +203 for Atlanta) prices this as a likely win, not a lock, and the total sitting at 43.5 suggests neither side expects fireworks. If the number holds, this looks like a game decided by field position and a couple of red-zone possessions, not a shootout.

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers - Best NFL Player Squares and Entries

Skip the passing props and build around the tight end matchup instead. Tucker Kraft's 46.5 receiving yards (-115) paired with Drake London's 66.5 receiving yards (-115) comes out to roughly 3.02x, and it's a square that doesn't depend on either quarterback having a big night, just their top target getting fed.

Kraft has quietly become Jordan Love's safety valve, and London remains Atlanta's clear No. 1 target regardless of who's throwing him the ball. For a cheaper, lower-variance version, drop down to Kyle Pitts' 35.5 receiving yards (-115) in place of London, which still lands around 3.02x but leans on a more established target share rather than a bounce-back week from the Falcons' passing attack as a whole.

Underdog Promo Code Terms & Conditions