Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Seahawks vs Broncos, NFL TNF

Week 6 opens in Denver at 8:15 PM EDT with a matchup between two 3-2 teams that look nothing alike on paper.

The Seahawks are averaging 26.8 points per game, but the defending champions are coming off a 32-29 loss to San Francisco. The Broncos have won ugly, as they did on Sunday when they overturned a fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Chargers 23-17 on the road. Denver’s offense has averaged just 19.4 points per game, but its defense has carried it in close wins, and the Broncos are 2-0 at Mile High. Get a $100 fantasy bonus for your entries by using the Underdog promo code GOALMAX.

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Tap “Sign in” to set up your account. Enter the promo code GOALMAX when registering. Deposit at least $5 Play a $5 entry on any game to unlock $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries. Use your Fantasy Bonus Entries on NFL, MLB, CFB, and other contests.

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Underdog Promo Code and Today's NFL Games

Seattle’s offense has been far more productive than Denver’s, but the Broncos have found ways to win close games. Our expert breaks down the key storylines and betting angles.

Seahawks vs Broncos, Oct 15, 8:15 PM EDT

Both teams have injury questions to monitor. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is cleared to play through an ankle injury, while Denver will be without key defensive backs Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga, who were both listed as non-participants with ankle issues. Bo Nix, meanwhile, has struggled to get the passing game going, throwing for just 123 yards against the Chargers, and now faces a Seattle defense that allowed a low-league 5.0 yards per pass attempt through the first three weeks.

Going into this, Seattle is a 2.5-point road favorite at -115, with Denver getting the points at -105. On the moneyline, the Seahawks are -145, and the Broncos are +130. The total is set at 40.5 and leans slightly toward the Over at -115, though Denver games have gone Under in four of five this season.

Seahawks vs Broncos - Best NFL Player Props and Parlays

Jaxon Smith-Njigba higher on 89.5 receiving yards (-148) is the headline play for Seattle. He’s the clear focal point of the passing game, and he faces a weakened Denver secondary. The ankle is worth watching before kickoff, but if he’s at full speed, this matchup sets up well for a big night.

Bo Nix over -14.5 (-145) rush yards is also worth a look. With his passing numbers down and Seattle’s defense smothering opposing receivers, Nix is likely to find yards with his legs when plays break down, whether on scrambles or designed runs. For a long-shot parlay, pair Smith-Njigba receiving yards with Nix rush yards for a $28 payout on a $10 entry.

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