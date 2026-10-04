Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Games

Something has to give in Las Vegas on Sunday, when two 3–0 teams meet at Allegiant Stadium with an early AFC West advantage available.

Kansas City rolls in with the league's hottest running back, as Kenneth Walker heads into October as the NFL's leading rusher with 360 yards. Las Vegas counters with a revitalized Kirk Cousins, who has tied for the NFL lead with nine touchdown passes while repeatedly staying cool under pressure. Use the Underdog promo code GOALMAX and secure $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for the 4:25 PM EDT action.

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How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Visit Underdog's promo page and use code GOALMAX. Create your account and verify that you're at least 21 years old. Fund your new account with a minimum deposit of $5. Play $5 on any game, and you’ll receive $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries. Use your Fantasy Bonus Entries on NFL, MLB, CFB, and other contests.

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Use Your Underdog Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs head to Las Vegas, with the star QB holding a 13-2 record against the Raiders. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch.

Chiefs vs Raiders, Oct 4, 4:25 PM EDT

Kansas City took care of Miami last week, winning 24-10 behind Walker, who ran for 70 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and also caught a touchdown pass. The Chiefs' (-209) biggest worry is on the offensive line. Left tackle Josh Simmons sat out practice with a back injury and may miss a fourth straight game, which would mean another start for rookie Kahlil Benson, a difficult matchup given that he'd be facing Maxx Crosby. Kansas City is favored by 3.5 points (-121), with Las Vegas getting 3.5 at -108.

The 47.5-point over/under suggests both offenses are rolling. Doubters will note that the Raiders' three opponents so far have gone a combined 1-8, but Las Vegas (+173) has just gotten its top playmaker back. The Raiders won their first two games without Brock Bowers, and in his return against New Orleans, he had 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Las Vegas has also been a reliable pick for bettors, covering the spread in every game this season.

Chiefs vs Raiders - Best NFL Player Entries

Our two-pick entry pairs Kenneth Walker and Brock Bowers, each scoring over 0.5 touchdowns, a combination that pays 4.49x. Walker has powered Kansas City's offense so far, piling up 360 rushing yards on 65 carries, an average of 5.5 yards per attempt, and making 34 defenders miss. The matchup has an interesting wrinkle on the other side, too: Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, who worked with Walker in Seattle, has said the running back is performing like one of the league's elite backs.

As for Bowers, he was targeted 13 times in his return, and if Kansas City makes Cousins work the short and intermediate areas of the field, he figures to be the main option once again. The picks cover both teams, with Walker grinding out possessions for the Chiefs and Bowers serving as the centerpiece of the Las Vegas passing game.

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