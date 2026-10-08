Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys, NFL TNF

Two teams trending in opposite directions meet under the AT&T Stadium roof to open Week 5. Tampa Bay is 0-4 and still without Baker Mayfield, leaving the offense in the hands of undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels for a second straight week. Dallas is back at .500 after a comeback win over Houston, and its offense has been among the league’s highest-scoring, pushing its last three games well past the total.

Build your Thursday night lineups with $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries by using the Underdog promo code GOALMAX before the 8:15 PM EDT kickoff.

Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Underdog Promo Code Verified: 10/8/2026

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How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Go to Underdog's promo page and enter code GOALMAX. Register for an account and verify that you're at least 21. Deposit a minimum of $5. Play a $5 entry on any game to receive $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries. Use your Fantasy Bonus Entries on NFL, MLB, CFB, and other contests.

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The Cowboys' defense gets a favorable setup tonight against a Tampa Bay team that has struggled to protect its quarterback. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch.

Bucs vs Cowboys, Oct 8, 8:15 PM EDT

Dallas (-477) is a big favorite for good reason. The Cowboys average more than 30 points per game, and Dak Prescott has CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams to work with against a Tampa Bay line that has allowed sacks at the highest rate in the league. Underdog has Prescott's passing line at 266.5 yards and his touchdown line at 2.5, with the higher side on the touchdowns priced at +131.

Tampa Bay (+335) is getting 7.5 points (-105), and there's a case for the Bucs keeping it within a score. Their run defense ranks among the NFL's best, while Dallas allows 28 points per game and sits near the bottom in EPA allowed per dropback. Daniels threw for just 148 yards with two interceptions in his debut, but he added 55 yards on the ground, and Dallas has given up more rushing yards to quarterbacks than almost anyone this season. The 47.5-point total leans toward Higher at -118.

Bucs vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Entries

Our two-pick entry stacks Dallas' most reliable scorers, with Javonte Williams (-233) and CeeDee Lamb (-105) each going over 0.5 touchdowns, a combination that pays 2.75x. Williams is the heaviest favorite on the touchdown board, and if the Cowboys get out to the lead the spread suggests, he should get plenty of work near the goal line as Dallas leans on the run to close things out.

Lamb gives the entry its big-play upside. His receiving line sits at 80.5 yards, and Tampa Bay's pressure problems on the other side of the ball could mean extra possessions and short fields for the Dallas offense. The picks work together, with Williams handling the punch-in duties and Lamb capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.

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