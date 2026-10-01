Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get a $100 Bonus for Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns, NFL TNF

The AFC North gets some separation tonight, with the Steelers and Browns both sitting at 2-1 on Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh arrives on a short week with 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers under center, fresh off an upset win over Cincinnati. Cleveland has won two straight behind a suffocating defense and a Deshaun Watson who has thrown two touchdowns in each of those wins. Get in on the action with Underdog promo code GOALMAX, good for a $100 bonus, before kickoff at 8:15 PM EDT.

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Visit Underdog's promo page and use code GOALMAX. Create your account and verify that you're at least 21 years old. Fund your new account with a minimum deposit of $5. Make a $5 play and receive your $100 bonus. Use your Fantasy Bonus Entries on NFL, MLB, CFB, and other contests.

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The Steelers head to Cleveland for Thursday Night Football with a chance to take sole possession of the AFC North, while the Browns look to build on two straight wins. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch.

Steelers vs Browns, Oct 1, 8:15 PM EDT

The Steelers secured a 30-27 win over Cincinnati last week, but enter tonight thin on cornerback as injured Brandin Echols and Jalen Ramsey might sit this one out. That spells a problem for Pittsburgh as they face a Cleveland side with wins over Tampa Bay and Carolina. The Steelers are listed as 2.5-point favorites (-120), with the Browns at +2.5 (+100). Pittsburgh is -140 on the moneyline, compared with +122 for Cleveland.

The 38.5-point total suggests oddsmakers aren't expecting a shootout. Pittsburgh’s offense hasn’t shown consistency this season, with subpar performances in both Weeks 1 and 2, but last week’s run game suggested a change in narrative after Jaylen Warren piled up 176 total yards against the Bengals.

Steelers vs Browns - Best NFL Player Entries

We're building a two-pick entry around Jaylen Warren going higher than 75.5 rushing yards and Pat Freiermuth going higher than 28.5 receiving yards, which pays out at 3.37x. Each line is priced at -115 on both sides. Warren gets a Browns defense that ranks second in the league in missed tackles through three weeks and is allowing 4.5 yards per carry, and Cleveland has given up 198 yards to tight ends, the ninth-most in the league. The two legs hit different parts of Pittsburgh's attack, with Warren powering the run game and Freiermuth working underneath in the short passing game.

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