Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints, NFL MNF

Nearly six decades of bad blood come to the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football. Both teams are 1-2, and the winner pulls level with Caroline atop the NFC South.

Atlanta finally looks like the offense it was built to be, with Michael Penix Jr. back under center for a 35-14 dismantling of Green Bay. New Orleans, meanwhile, is a 1.5-point favorite at home, and the Saints are 26-14 against Atlanta since 2006. Kick off your Monday night lineups by claiming $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries with the Underdog promo code GOALMAX before the 8:15 PM EDT start.

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Head to Underdog's promo page and enter code GOALMAX. Sign up for an account and confirm that you're 21 or older. Make a first deposit of at least $5. Place a $5 entry on any game to unlock $100 in Fantasy Bonus Entries. Put your Fantasy Bonus Entries to work on NFL, MLB, CFB, and other contests.

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The Saints’ defense has their work cut out for them tonight as they’ll look to stop Bijan Robinson, the hottest running back in the NFC right now. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch.

Falcons vs Saints, Oct 5, 8:15 PM EDT

Last week, Bijan Robinson ran wild with 29 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and Penix wasted no time reconnecting with Drake London, who caught nine passes for 194 yards. The Falcons (+105) also own recent bragging rights in this rivalry, having won the last three meetings, and they come in with a bit of extra rest after playing on Thursday night.

New Orleans (-127) is favored by 1.5 points, but the Saints have some cleaning up to do. They had a 27-22 lead against Las Vegas last week before four fourth-quarter turnovers turned it into a 35-27 loss. They're also banged up, missing left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and running back Travis Etienne Jr. while dealing with a string of injuries at linebacker, which is a worrying combination with Robinson coming to town.

Falcons vs Saints - Best NFL Player Entries

Our two-pick entry stacks Atlanta's two biggest weapons, with Bijan Robinson -186 and Drake London +139 each scoring over 0.5 touchdowns, a combination that pays 3.6x. Robinson has been close to unstoppable in primetime, and his Thursday night outing in Green Bay showed what he can do when defenses can't load the box against him. Facing a Saints defense dealing with injuries at linebacker, he should have plenty of chances to find the end zone again.

London is the perfect complement. With Penix back under center, opponents can no longer sell out to stop the run, and London made the Packers pay with a 194-yard night. He also has a history of producing against New Orleans, scoring his lone touchdown without Penix last season in his only game against the Saints. The picks feed off each other, with Robinson forcing defenders toward the line of scrimmage and London punishing them over the top.

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