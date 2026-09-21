Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: 50% Deposit Match up to $1000 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Giants vs Rams, NFL MNF

Both teams opened the season with very different results. The Giants impressed in John Harbaugh’s debut, beating the Cowboys 28-20. The Rams, meanwhile, struggled in their season opener in Melbourne, falling 27-7 to the 49ers.
Tonight at 8:15 PM EDT, the Giants take that momentum on the road to face a Rams team that’s called veteran Defensive player Aaron Donald out of retirement. Use the Underdog promo code GOALMAX to receive a 50% deposit match worth up to $1,000 in Fantasy Bonus Entries.
Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX
Underdog Promo Code Verified: 9/20/2026
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How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX
- Head to Underdog's promo page and enter code GOALMAX.
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- Deposit at least $5.
- Underdog matches 50% of your deposit in Fantasy Bonus Entries, up to $1,000.
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Important Details
- Available in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY
- Fantasy bonuses are not withdrawable as cash
Use Your Underdog Promo Code on Today's NFL Games
The Giants head to Los Angeles after an impressive Week 1 win, while the Rams are looking to respond after a disappointing loss to San Francisco. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch.
Giants vs Rams, Sep 21, 8:15 PM EDT
Nobody would have expected the Rams to still be sitting at -313 on the moneyline after scoring seven points in Australia, and yet here they are, priced like last week never happened. The Giants showed up in Week 1 with an edge, winning in the trenches against Dallas while Jaxson Dart went 23 of 29 for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
Los Angeles at home with a full week to reset is the safer bet, but 6.5 points is a lot to lay on an offense that looked that flat. The Rams will be missing DE Myles Garrett, but are quite likely to play Aaron Donald, the nine-time All-Pro, who came out of retirement this offseason. An easy play is the Over on the 47.5 total at -112, given that both teams have gone 8-2 on the over in their last 10 games.
Giants vs Rams - Best NFL Player Squares and Entries
Cam Skattebo going higher on 49.5 rush yards (-122) paired with Kyren Williams to score a rushing or receiving touchdown (-162) comes out at 2.75x. It's a bet on both backfields doing the heavy lifting. Skattebo piled up 81 yards on 18 carries last week, so this line is a bar he's already cleared, and Williams is the Rams' lead back and the touchdown favorite on the board.
Underdog Promo Code Terms & Conditions
|Underdog Promo Code
|GOALMAX
|Underdog Promo
|Keep Your Million + 50% Deposit Match up to $1000 in Bonus Funds!
|Underdog Promo Terms and Conditions
|Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-MY-RESET or 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP (1-800-639-8783) or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).