Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX: 50% Deposit Match up to $1,000 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Lions vs Bills, NFL TNF

Bills Mafia has been waiting years for this night. The new Highmark Stadium opens tonight against the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM EDT.

Josh Allen gets to break in his new home turf with DJ Moore, who had an explosive Bills debut in Week 1 with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Detroit enters with a narrow win that came in OT, raising questions about consistency, as they gave up a 21-point lead against the Saints. Use the Underdog promo code GOALMAX to score a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for all the action tonight.

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How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALMAX

Visit Underdog's promo page and enter promo code GOALMAX. Create an account and verify that you are 21 years of age or older. Make a minimum deposit of $5. Your account will be credited with Fantasy Bonus Entries worth 50% of your deposit, up to $1,000 Your bonus can be used on NFL and EPL contests.

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Use Your Underdog Promo Code on Today's NFL Games

The first Thursday Night Football game of the season is here, and it's going down at Buffalo's brand-new Highmark Stadium. Our expert breaks down the key lines to watch in Lions vs. Bills tonight.

Lions vs Bills, Sep 17, 8:15 PM EDT

The last time these two met, Buffalo escaped with a wild 48-42 shootout back in December 2024, extending a run that's now five straight wins for the Bills in a rivalry Detroit hasn't won since 2006.

Both teams arrive 1-0 after high-scoring openers, Detroit needing overtime to hold off the Saints 31-30 behind Jahmyr Gibbs's 156 rushing yards and two scores, while Buffalo rolled past Houston 36-31 as Josh Allen accounted for 357 total yards and four touchdowns.

Buffalo enters as the favorite on Underdog, priced at -239 on the moneyline with a -6.5 point spread, and the total sits at 53.5, a fair number given these are the league's two highest-scoring offenses over the last 50 games combined. Detroit's defense will need to find answers it didn't have in Week 1, when they allowed the Saints 30 second-half points, if the Lions hope to finally end this decades-long skid on the road.

Lions vs Bills - Best NFL Player Squares and Entries

Josh Allen going higher on 248.5 passing yards at -115 fits a game plan built for volume, especially coming off a Week 1 performance where he accounted for 357 total yards and four touchdowns against a stingy Texans defense.

Jahmyr Gibbs going higher on 88.5 rushing yards at -115 lines up with his explosive Week 1 showing, when he carried 29 times for 156 yards and two scores against New Orleans. Combining Josh Allen's 248.5+ passing yards (-115) with Jahmyr Gibbs's 88.5+ rushing yards (-115) gives a multiplier of roughly 3.72x.

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