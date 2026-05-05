Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for UCL, Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

With a spot in the Champions League Final on the line, Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium at 3:00pm ET. Before the second leg of this Champions League Semifinal, use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5+ for $50 in bonus entries.

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Last Wednesday, both teams converted penalties in a 1-1 draw. Given today’s match is in London, Arsenal will feel they have an advantage. Before the action, we’ll discuss which players are the best choices in Underdog DFS contests.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code

Download the Underdog app on your mobile device/tablet or click this link to sign up on the website Begin the account creation process. Type in your personal information and the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS Once you’ve finished setting your account up, check your email for a verification link and click it Then, deposit at least $10 into your Underdog account On your first real-money daily fantasy sports entry, risk at least $5 on any of Underdog Champions, Drafts, Predictions, Pick’em, or Originals After you’ve entered your first contest, you will unlock $50 in fantasy bonus entries

You’ll be able to claim this promo code if you meet age requirements and are located in one of AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

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Both Arsenal and Atletico Madrid picked up shutout victories over the weekend in their respective domestic leagues. Given that great chances were hard to come by last week, we’ll see if any attacking players are worth drafting in today’s game.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid (1-1 agg.) - 5/5 - 3:00 PM ET

With both teams just a victory away from the Champions League Final in Budapest later this month, Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid at 3:00pm ET at the Emirates Stadium (CBS, Paramount+).

Last Wednesday, Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring in the first leg of the Semifinal on a penalty. Then, the Arsenal striker scored twice and provided an assist in the 3-0 win against Fulham on Saturday. With Gyokeres in excellent form, he’s a good option today.

So too is Bukayo Saka, who is finally fully fit again. The Arsenal talisman only needed 45 minutes to score and assist Gyokeres on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has scored in four of five Champions League knockout stage matches this season. He confidently slotted home Atletico’s penalty against Arsenal last week and tends to step up in big matches.

Also watch for Atletico winger Ademola Lookman, who got past Arsenal right back Ben White a few times last week. Lookman has scored in two of his past three appearances and put two shots on target against the Gunners.

Another option is Arsenal keeper David Raya, who has kept 17 Premier League clean sheets and eight UCL clean sheets in 2025-26.

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