Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Timberwolves vs Nuggets, NBA Playoffs

Sign up on Underdog and get $50 in bonus entries to use on Game 5 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets at 10:30pm ET. Put in the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and stake $5+ on your first entry to get the $50 for DFS games.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/27/2026

DFS players should be aware that Timberwolves’ guards Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo are out. Later on, we’ll discuss which Wolves players could step up in their absence in today’s Game 5 at Ball Arena, along with players to watch on the Nuggets.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Make sure to claim the Underdog promo code ahead of Timberwolves vs Nuggets to get $50 in fantasy bonus entries for the game. Learn how to do so below:

Start by downloading the Underdog mobile app or follow this link to Underdog’s website Hit the “Sign up” button and populate all of the requested information Before you submit your account for confirmation, put in the promo code GOALBONUS Check your email and confirm your account, then deposit at least $10 Put $5 or more on your first DFS entry on Underdog Once you put $5 on an entry, you’ll get $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Underdog Originals, Drafts, Pick’em, Champions, and Predictions

You can sign up using this offer if you are currently present in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

Potentially multiply your money in Underdog Champions today. See our favorite DFS picks for tonight’s Timberwolves vs Nuggets matchup below:

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) vs Denver Nuggets (1-3) - 4/27 - 10:30 PM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves have an opportunity to send the Denver Nuggets packing when the two teams meet at Ball Arena tonight at 10:30pm ET (NBC, Peacock). Tonight’s task is much tougher for the Wolves without starting guards Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo.

Expect Bones Hyland to get more minutes tonight, as he seized his opportunity in Game 4. The backup guard posted seven assists in just 20 minutes of play. The biggest story of the Wolves’ 112-96 Game 4 victory, though, was Ayo Dosunmu’s career-high scoring performance.

Dosunmu scored 43 points after putting up 25 in Game 3, and he has every opportunity to score 20+ tonight. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are going to need their best players to right the ship tonight.

Nikola Jokic has struggled during the series, shooting just 33.8% from the field over the last three games. Still, he’s grabbed 15 rebounds in each of those games. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray has scored 30 points in three of the four games, averaging 22.3 field goal attempts.

Tonight, take “Higher” on Hyland 3.5 assists, Dosunmu 19.5 points, Jokic 14.5 rebounds, and Murray 19.5 field goal attempts for up to 7.86x.

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