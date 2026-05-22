Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Spurs, NBA Playoffs

The Thunder evened this series at one game apiece with a nine-point victory in Game 2. Now the scene shifts to the Frost Bank Center on May 22 at 8:30pm ET. Play just $5 with Underdog bonus code GOALBONUS. You’ll get $50 in bonus entries.

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San Antonio is a slightly favored at home at home. The total sits at 216.5. The Spurs have had Oklahoma City's number this season, winning five times out of the last six times against the reigning champs. But the Thunder looked much sharper in Game 2. Holding San Antonio to 113 and forcing turnovers when it mattered most was quintessential OKC.

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Today's Sports Betting with the Underdog Promo code

Victor Wembanyama is a problem for any defense, and the Thunder learned that the hard way in Game 1 when he dropped 41 points. In Game 2, Oklahoma City adjusted. He put up just 21. But now the series shifts to San Antonio. Our NBA fantasy analyst has been breaking down this matchup all week. Here are his top picks for Game 3.

Thunder vs Spurs (Series tied 1-1) – 5/22 8:30pm ET, Frost Bank Center

Let's start with Wemby over 24.5 points. This is my favorite play on the board. The big man was feeling himself in Game 1 at OKC. In Game 2, the Thunder were all over him. He still managed 21. Now at home, I expect him to bounce back with another big stat line.

Stephon Castle higher than 18.5 points is another prop I'm targeting. He's averaging 19.8 points per game against the Thunder. The kid plays with confidence. SAS needs his scoring to keep pace with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

I also like Wembanyama over 3.5 blocks. I expect him to defend their home floor with tenacity, especially after the loss on Wednesday in Oklahoma.

I'm also keeping an eye on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander under 30.5 points. He had 30 in Game 2. He's the league MVP for a reason. But the Spurs have held him in check at times this season, so I’m leaning under.

My top two plays are Wembanyama higher than 24.5 points and Castle higher than 18.5 points. The Spurs need big games from both of them to protect home court and take a 2-1 series lead. I believe they will come through. So I’m also taking SAS to win outright.

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