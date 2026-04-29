Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Rockets vs Lakers, NBA Playoffs

Tonight at 10:00pm ET, the Houston Rockets head to Crypto.com Arena for Game 5 of their First Round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Get $50 in fantasy bonus entries for the game by using the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and putting $5+ on your first entry.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/29/2026

With Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic out injured, LeBron James has turned back the clock to lead the Lakers to a 3-1 series lead, but he struggled heavily in a Game 4 loss. We’ll discuss whether LeBron will bounce back and is a good pick in Underdog Champions tonight.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code

Grab $50 in fantasy bonus entries for Rockets vs Lakers while you can. See our step-by-step guide below for more information on how to claim the Underdog promo code:

Begin by downloading Underdog’s app or using the link on this page to go to the website Next, click “Sign up” and start populating the required fields with your details Before finishing the sign-up process, enter the promo code GOALBONUS Then, validate your account by clicking the link in the verification email Deposit $10+ and put $5 or more on your first Underdog DFS entry Once you complete step five, you’ll get $50 in fantasy bonus entries for any Underdog DFS contest

This offer is currently limited to new users who are in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, or WY

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With the Lakers looking to close out this Western Conference First Round series against the Rockets at home, our NBA expert will give you some of the top picks you can make in Underdog Champions.

Houston Rockets (1-3) vs Los Angeles Lakers (3-1) - 4/29 - 10:00 PM ET

Trying to stave off elimination, the Houston Rockets head west for Game 5 of their First Round series against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena at 10:00pm ET (ESPN).

In Game 4, the Lakers’ LeBron James scored just ten points and turned the ball over eight times. Before that, LeBron was turning back the clock in this series to the tune of 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. Expect LeBron to bounce back in Game 5.

Austin Reaves could play for the first time this series, but Luke Kennard should continue to play key minutes. Kennard averaged 21.3 points per game through the first three games, all of which the Lakers won.

Few Rockets have been productive outside of Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. Thompson has managed 14+ rebounds + assists in three of the four games of the series. Meanwhile, Sengun leads the Rockets with 22.8 PPG on 19.5 field goal attempts per game.

In Underdog Champions, take “Higher” on LeBron 39.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts, Kennard 10.5 points, Thompson 13.5 Rebs + Asts, and Sengun 15.5 FG attempted for 5.64x max.

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