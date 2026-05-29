Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for NHL Playoffs, Canadiens vs Hurricanes

Carolina leads 3-1 and can close it out tonight at the Lenovo Center after shutting out Montreal 4-0 in Game 4. Sign up with Underdog promo code GOALBONUS, play $5, and get $50 in bonus entries instantly.

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Carolina are heavy favorites at home. The total sits at 5.5 goals. The Hurricanes swept Ottawa and Philadelphia without allowing more than two goals in any single game across those eight combined contests. They have three shutouts in 11 games this playoffs. Montreal managed only 18 shots to Carolina’s 44 in Game 4.

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Today's Sports Betting with the Underdog Promo code

Carolina has outshot Montreal badly in three of four games. The Hurricanes are relentless at home, and Montreal is running out of answers. Our NHL analyst has been watching these teams all postseason and here is where he is focused for Game 5.

Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes (Carolina leads 3-1) – 5/29 8pm ET, Lenovo Center

Under 5.5 total goals is my favorite play on the board tonight. Carolina allowed six in Game 1 after eleven days off, and two, two, then zero in every game since. Their two previous series went the same way, five goals allowed total against Ottawa and five against Philadelphia.

Jakub Dobes over 28.5 saves is a prop I really like. Carolina is a shot-generating machine and Dobes has faced a high volume every time out. Even in a low-scoring game, the Hurricanes create enough looks to push him over that number.

Pay attention to the line for Logan Stankoven anytime goalscorer. He had seven shots and scored in Game 4. The guy has been the most consistently dangerous forward on the ice this entire postseason and does not stop attacking.

On the Montreal side, Lane Hutson to get an assist is interesting. He has been their most creative player all playoffs with 12 assists over 18 games. He tends to get involved even in losses. If Montreal generates any sustained offense, it often starts with him.

For a Carolina points prop, Seth Jarvis’ 1+ points line makes sense. He has been active offensively in this series and fits perfectly into Carolina's system on the power play and at even strength.

The under 5.5 total goals is where I keep coming back. Two rounds of shutting teams down, three dominant performances in this series, and a crowd that will be pushing Carolina to book their ticket to the Stanely Cup Final while at home.

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