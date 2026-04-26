Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs, Cavs vs Raptors

Underdog Fantasy is offering new users $50 in bonus entries that they can use on today’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors NBA Playoff game at 1:00pm ET at Scotiabank Arena. Just use the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5+ to get the $50.

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Underdog Promo Code Verified: 4/26/2026

While Brandon Ingram has been highly disappointing for the Raptors during this series, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes have picked up the offensive slack. As Toronto tries to even things at two, we’ll discuss who the best DFS options are on both the Raptors and Cavs today.

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How to use the Underdog Promo Code

Begin by accessing this link, which will take you to Underdog’s website. You may also download the app Next, sign up for an account, and enter the requested details along with the promo code GOALBONUS Once you’ve finished setting up your account, follow the link in your email to confirm it Deposit at least $10 with one of the Underdog’s available payment methods Stake $5 or more on your first real-money Underdog entry By putting $5 on a DFS game, you’ll get $50 in fantasy bonus entries to use on Underdog Originals, Drafts, Predictions, Pick’em, and Champions

Use of this offer is limited to first-time users in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, and WY

Playing your Underdog promo code bonuses today?

With this game between the Cavaliers and Raptors kicking off the day’s NBA action, make your Underdog DFS picks after reading our expert’s drafting guide:

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1) vs Toronto Raptors (1-2) - 4/26 - 1:00 PM ET

At 1:00pm ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for Game 4 of an Eastern Conference First Round series (ESPN). The Cavs took the first two games of the series, but fell 126-102 on Thursday in Toronto.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden started the series well, but the Cavs guards combined for just 33 points in Game 3. Don’t expect that to be the case today, as Harden should bounce back from an eight-turnover performance.

Mitchell scored 30+ points in Games 1 and 2 and could get close to that figure today. Cavs C Jarrett Allen has also recorded three blocks in consecutive games, while F Evan Mobley has registered 28 or more Pts + Rebs + Asts in all three games.

With Raptors leading scorer Brandon Ingram struggling to create offensively, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes have stepped up in huge ways during the series. Both players have averaged over 26 points per game.

Meanwhile, Raptors Jamison Battle came off the bench to hit four triples on Thursday and could be an interesting play if you need threes. The Cavaliers don’t defend the three-point line well, and the Raptors could continue to exploit that.

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