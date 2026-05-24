Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Man City vs Aston Villa, EPL

City secured 2nd place but will want to finish with a statement at the Etihad in Pep Guardiola's potential final home game in charge. Villa are locked in 4th. Kickoff is May 24 at 11am ET in Manchester. Play $5 with the Underdog bonus code GOALBONUS to get $50 in bonuses.

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City are largely favored at home. The total is set at 3.5 goals. City have scored 63 goals this season, second in the league. Villa have conceded 48 goals, which is solid but not elite. The reverse fixture back in October? Villa won 1-0 at home. That result should be fresh in City's mind.

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Today's Sports Betting with the Underdog Promo code

City are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games at the Etihad. Erling Haaland has scored in four of them. Villa just won the Europa League final and have nothing to play for except pride. Our soccer fantasy analyst has been tracking this title race all season. Keep reading for his top plays for Sunday.

Man City vs Aston Villa (Premier League Matchweek 38) – 5/24 11am ET, Etihad Stadium

Let's start with Manchester City higher than 2.5 team goals. This is my favorite play on the board. City have scored 14 goals in their last three home matches combined. Villa's away defense has been shaky. They've conceded 24 goals on the road this season. City are going to pour forward early. Villa might already be on vacation mode.

A somewhat risky play that I like is Erling Haaland to have a shot on target in each half. The big man has 27 league goals this season. He had six shots, three on target, against Villa in the October meeting even though he didn't score. At home, on the final day, he may as well go hunting.

For a value swing, Phil Foden anytime assist is worth a look. Foden bagged two assists in City's last home match against Crystal Palace and has looked sharp at the Etihad all season. Villa's defense will be focused on stopping Haaland. Which leaves space for City's wingers and attacking mids to operate. Foden has been City's primary chance creator from wide areas.

I'm also keeping an eye on Morgan Rogers 1+ shots on target. He's been Villa's second-highest scorer this season with 10 goals, behind only Ollie Watkins. But Villa will have limited possession, so his opportunities will be scarce. I'm not as confident in this one.

My top play has to be Man City over 2.5 team goals. City have pride and a potential Guardiola farewell on the line. Expect them to come out firing.

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