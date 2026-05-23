Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses for Knicks vs Cavs, NBA Playoffs

New York has won nine consecutive postseason games, the league's longest active streak. The Knicks lead the series 2-0 after a decisive victory in Game 2. The series now shifts to Rocket Arena on May 23 at 8pm ET. Play just $5 with Underdog bonus code GOALBONUS for $50 in bonuses.

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Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite in this one on their home floor. The total is set at 213.5 points. Both games have surpassed that figure. The Cavaliers have been excellent at Rocket Arena this postseason. Just one loss. New York's road record during the regular season was 22-19, which is barely above average.

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Today's Sports Betting with the Underdog Promo code

The Cavaliers have been in this exact spot before. Down 2-0 to Detroit in the second round, they rallied to win the series in seven games. Now they face the same deficit at home for Game 3 again. Our NBA analyst has been tracking this series closely. Stay tuned for his top plays for Game 3.

Knicks vs Cavaliers (New York leads 2-0) – 5/23 8pm ET, Rocket Arena

Evan Mobley over 8.5 rebounds is my favorite play on the board. Mobley lagged in Game 2 with only six boards. Mobley knows he needs to be more aggressive on the glass to protect their home floor. He had 12 rebounds in Cleveland's Game 7 win over Detroit last round, and 14 in Game 1 of this series. He should be able to get at least nine in this one.

James Harden higher than 17.5 points is another prop I'm looking at. Harden had 18 points in Game 2. He's been inconsistent in these playoffs, and has been a defensive liability, but the Cavs need his scoring with their backs against the wall. Mikal Bridges has been guarding Harden. He’s a tough matchup, but Harden at home with the season on the line must find his rhythm.

Cleveland Cavaliers to win outright is my series play. New York has been rolling, but the Cavs are 6-1 at Rocket Arena this postseason. They protected home floor against Detroit when they were down. I think they do it again here.

For a value look, Josh Hart lower than 15.5 points is interesting. Hart exploded for 26 points in Game 2, but that was at home where the Cavs’ defensive effort on the road left him open. Cleveland will adjust. They can’t let Hart beat them again.

My top two plays are Mobley higher than 8.5 rebounds and Cavaliers to win. It’s amazing what the Knicks have been able to do, winning nine in a row. But I see that coming to an end here.

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