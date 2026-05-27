Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $50 in Bonuses Hurricanes vs Canadiens, NHL Playoffs

Carolina grabbed a 2-1 series lead with another overtime win at the Bell Centre on Monday and now has a chance to put the Canadiens in a desperate spot on their own ice. Puck drop is 8pm ET on May 27. Sign up with Underdog promo code GOALBONUS. Play $5, get $50 in bonus entries.

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Carolina comes in as road favorites, with the total at 5.5 goals. The Hurricanes are 10-1 this postseason, a perfect 5-0 on the road. Montreal is 2-5 at home in these playoffs, a startling number for a team that needs wins in front of its own crowd. Over the last two games, Carolina has outshot Montreal 65-25.

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Today's Sports Betting with the Underdog Promo code

Carolina has been the better team in six of seven periods since Game 1, and the shot chart makes that clear. Montreal is leaning entirely on Jakub Dobes, who has been sensational but is running well above any sustainable save rate. Our NHL fantasy analyst has been all over this series. Here is where he is focused for Game 4.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens (Carolina leads 2-1) – 5/27 8pm ET, Bell Centre

Carolina to win is my anchor play. They have five overtime wins this postseason, and have yet to lose on the road. Montreal is 2-5 at home, and that's not a fluke at this point. Carolina plays the same way regardless of the building, and that consistency is what makes them so hard to beat.

Taylor Hall 1+ points line is a play I'm building around. He has 13 points in 11 playoff games. Hall scored in Game 3 and has been the engine behind Carolina's most dangerous line all series.

Andrei Svechnikov over 2.5 shots on goal is worth targeting too. He put up five shots on goal in Game 3 and finally broke through with the overtime winner. He has hit the over in four of his last five games.

On the Montreal side, I'm keeping an eye on Lane Hutson for points. He has 15 in 17 playoff games. This is the most by a Canadiens defenseman in a single postseason since the 1980s. Montreal will need him to create offense from the blue line if they are going to extend this series.

Hall 1+ points is the play I'd prioritize above everything else. I also really like Lane Hutson to get a point in this one.

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